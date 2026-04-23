Who is SAS Australia’s Rudy Reyes? Inside his gruelling special forces career and personal life

He’s one of the most recognisable faces in the SAS franchise, and now Rudy Reyes, 54, is bringing his intensity Down Under.

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The former US Marine is joining the DS line-up for SAS Australia vs England 2026, as he will guide 14 celebrities in the ultimate battle of nations.

Rudy will be under the direction of Chef Instructor Billy Billingham on the Directing Staff (DS) team, also made up of Jason Fox and Chris Oliver.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rudy.

Rudy Reyes is joining this season of SAS Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

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What happened to Rudy Reyes?

Rudy Reyes is a former United States Marine who served in Force Reconnaissance, one of the most elite units in the US military, completing multiple combat deployments including during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

His story gained widespread attention when he was portrayed in the HBO miniseries Generation Kill, based on journalist Evan Wright’s account of the Iraq War. In a unique twist, Rudy played himself in the series.

Since leaving the military, he has worked as an actor, motivational speaker and martial arts instructor, and has become a fixture on the SAS: Who Dares Wins franchise on both its UK and Australian versions.

He’s also spoken about his tough childhood, where he had to help raise his two younger brothers.

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“At times we had little food, no medical care and had cockroaches and rats climbing over us in search of something to eat,” he told The Mirror.

“We would hide in the closet and put Dad’s cowboy boots on our arms to smash the rats.”

Why is Rudy not in charge on SAS Australia?

Billy Billingham holds the chief instructor role on SAS Australia, with Rudy serving as one of the DS officers alongside Jason Fox and Chris Oliver.

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Speaking of his excitement for the upcoming series, Rudy says he believes this series is bigger and better than any he’s done or been part of previously.

“The nature of the show keeps improving because we assess everything that was done before.

“With the added element this time of it being Britain versus Australia, plus the extreme heat of the country, it’s going to be absolutely epic,” he told Channel 4.

Fourteen celebrities – seven Brits and seven Aussies – will be battling it out in the ultimate SAS bootcamp to decide who will become the ultimate champion.

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“This is the first time where the rivalry between the participants didn’t really need a DS. We almost became referees between them,” he added.

“That brings an added dimension because they’re genuinely pitted against each other, and historically Australia versus UK always creates fireworks.”

Rudy is a DS on SAS Australia vs England. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Rudy Reyes married?

Rudy is not currently married.

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He was previously engaged to his long-term partner, firearms instructor Jade Struck, 26, for five years.

Rudy met Jade, who had a 28-year age gap, online and they got engaged in 2020, moving to California together.

However, news of their split emerged in early 2025, when Rudy deleted all traces of his ex from social media.

At the time, Rudy reportedly confirmed the news of their separation when responding to a fan comment on Instagram.

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“We are not together anymore sadly but I take every opportunity for growth and improvement,” he allegedly wrote.

Following the break-up, he was linked to Denise Richards, but Rudy denied the rumours.

How many kids does Rudy Reyes have?

Rudy has a son named Dylan and a daughter named Bella, though not much is known about them or their mother.

The children are from a previous relationship, prior to his relationship with his ex, Jade.

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While the private father rarely shares pictures of his children on his social media, preferring to keep them out of the spotlight, he proudly took to Instagram on Christmas Day 2025 to share a heartwarming video featuring his son, Dylan.

Rudy shared a sweet video of himself and son Dylan on Christmas Day 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Rudy Reyes on SAS Australia 2026?

Rudy Reyes will join chief instructor Billy Billingham alongside Jason Fox and Chris Oliver on SAS Australia.

This season brings with it an international twist, with an Australian celebrity cast going head-to-head against a British line-up.

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