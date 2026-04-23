Who is Brad Hodge? Everything you need to know about the cricketer and SAS Australia star

Brad Hodge, 51, spent decades taking on the world’s best cricketers, but nothing quite prepared him for SAS Australia.

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The Australian cricket coach will be hoping for his run at an Ashes-style success as he tries to help Australia beat England on SAS Australia vs England 2026.

If his career on the pitch is anything to go by, the record-breaking run-scorer is not going to go down without a fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brad.

Brad Hodge joins the 2026 season of SAS Australia. (Credit: Channel 4)

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Who is Brad Hodge?

Brad Hodge is one of Australian cricket’s most determined competitors.

Victoria’s highest run-scorer in Sheffield Shield history, Hodge accumulated more than 10,000 runs and holds records for the most runs and centuries in Australian interstate one-day matches.

He was part of Australia’s 2007 World Cup-winning squad and memorably scored a double century against South Africa in 2005, as well as Australia’s first domestic T20 hundred.

Did Brad Hodge play Test cricket?

Hodge’s Test opportunities were limited, the he represented Australia across all formats during a hard-fought international career.

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His double century against South Africa in 2005 remains one of the standout innings of his career and a reminder of just how good he was at the highest level.

Brad Hodge of Australia in action during day one of the Second Test between Australia and South Africa played at the MCG on December 26, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Brad Hodge’s wife?

Brad has been married to his wife Meg for over 20 years.

Little is known about their relationship or how they met, given that they keep their family life out of the spotlight.

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However, back in 2008, Brad spoke out after Meg had to suddenly go into heart surgery to fix an irregular heartbeat, leaving Brad devastated.

The star batsman stayed at Meg’s bedside until she woke up before he was forced to rush to Junction Oval to play for the Bushrangers.

“When I left, she’d come out of surgery. I saw her for about five minutes,” he told the Herald Sun at the time.

“She was crying a little bit, she was a bit sick, but OK.”

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Thankfully, Meg made a full recovery.

Brad and Meg celebrated their 20th anniversary on February 22, 2024, with Brad gushing over her in an Instagram post at the time.

“20 glorious years ago I married this amazing girl. Together we have produced 2 beautiful kids, a baggy green, two state sculpture awards… Meg my best friend for life ❤️💜 love you,” he wrote.

Brad shared a sweet tribute to wife Meg on their 20th wedding anniversary. (Credit: Instagram)

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Does Brad Hodge have kids?

Brad and his wife share two children, a son named Jesse and a daughter named Sophie.

He says his children were a major motivator to sign up for SAS Australia.

“I wanted to show my kids that Dad’s a badass, whether or not that part even makes it to the show,” he told Channel 4.

But the experience also brought some unexpected perspective. Reflecting on his time on the show, Brad opened up about what the challenge really meant to him.

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“I realised how close and important my family is,” he said.

“Leaving for this challenge was different than leaving for cricket or coaching — it highlighted the sacrifice of family time. For example, I missed 13 of my son’s first 13 birthdays due to cricket.”

What does Brad Hodge do now?

Since retiring from playing, Brad has moved into commentary and coaching, becoming a familiar face on 7Cricket, where he lends his expertise to Australian cricket broadcasts.

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He has also taken on coaching roles, continuing to give back to the game that defined his life.

Brad has taken on mentoring roles with the Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Melbourne Stars/Renegades, and the Sudurpaschim Royals in the Nepal Premier League.

SAS Australia is a far cry from Brad’s usual gig as a presenter on 7Cricket. (Credit: Instagram)

And now Brad is about to take on a very different challenge — SAS Australia 2026.

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He’ll join Emily Seebohm, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, Jessika Power, Axle Whitehead and Mack Horton as part of the Australian celebrity line-up.

They’ll go up against a British cast including Love Island‘s Dani Dyer and Gabby Allen, rugby player Ben Cohen, cricketer Graeme Swann and Gladiator star Toby Olubi — with chief instructor Billy Billingham back to put them all through their paces.

Read everything we know about the series here.