Who is Billy Billingham? Meet the SAS Australia chief instructor

If you’ve watched SAS Australia, you’ll already know his face.

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Stern, uncompromising and not remotely interested in any excuses.

Mark “Billy” Billingham, 60, is the chief instructor who has broken down some of Australia’s biggest celebrities, and he’s back for another season.

This time, the stakes are higher as SAS Australia 2026 pits an Australian celebrity lineup against a British one in an international showdown — and Billy will be the one putting them all through their paces.

Here’s everything you need to know about the man in charge.

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Billy Billingham will be back as chief instructor alongside Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Billy Billingham?

Mark “Billy” Billingham MBE is a former British SAS soldier with 27 years in the Special Air Service.

He is one of the most decorated soldiers to come out of the regiment — a sniper instructor, counter-terrorism operative and hostage rescue specialist who earned both the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery and an MBE for his service.

After leaving the military, he became one of the world’s most sought-after bodyguards before stepping in front of the cameras as lead instructor on the UK’s SAS: Who Dares Wins — and later, SAS Australia.

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What did Billy Billingham do in the SAS?

Billy spent more than two decades in the SAS, rising to the rank of Warrant Officer Class 1 — one of the most senior roles in the regiment.

During his service he led counter-terrorism operations and hostage rescue missions, and worked as a sniper instructor training some of the British military’s most elite soldiers.

His career took him to conflict zones across the world, and his commendations reflect the calibre of what he achieved.

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After leaving the SAS he was a bodyguard for Tom Cruise, Kate Moss and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Billy Billingham. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Billy Billingham married to?

Billy is married to his second wife, Julie Colombino-Billingham.

The couple were married in 2019. Julie recently shared a post to Instagram, celebrating their seven year wedding anniversary.

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“Here’s to 7 years married 🥂Love you more each day and love this life we are creating together ❤️” she captioned the sweet throwback video.

Little is known about Billy’s first wife, but they are believed to have separated while he was still in the SAS.

Does Billy Billingham have kids?

Yes — Billy is a father and has spoken about the importance of family throughout his career.

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“I’m a dad of six and grandad of four and I’m lucky some of the kids live near us in Herefordshire. I get to be the fun grandad, especially at their sports’ day!” he recently told The Telegraph.

He keeps his family life extremely private, but he has confirmed that one of his children is a daughter called Zoe. He is believed to have children from previous relationships.

Who are the contestants on SAS Australia 2026?

This season brings together an Australian cast and a British cast for the first time, who will be competing head to head under Billy’s watch.

The Australian lineup includes Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton, fellow Olympian Emily Seebohm, cricketer Brad Hodge, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, Jessika Power and Axle Whitehead.

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Going up against them is a British cast featuring Love Island‘s Dani Dyer and Gabby Allen, rugby player Ben Cohen, cricketer Graeme Swann and Gladiator star Toby Olubi.

Billy Billingham will be back as chief instructor alongside Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.