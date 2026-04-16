Who is Mack Horton? Inside the swimmer’s career, marriage and family as he joins SAS Australia

Mack Horton is back, and his next challenge has nothing to do with swimming

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The Olympic gold medallist is swapping the pool for something far more gruelling.

The 29-year-old Aussie is one of the celebrities set to take on SAS Australia‘s 2026 season, which comes with an international twist, pitting Australian stars against British celebrities.

Before he faces the gruelling test, here’s everything you need to know about Mack.

Mack joins fellow Aussie celebrities on the upcoming season of SAS: Australia VS England. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is Mack Horton?

Mack Horton is a retired Australian swimmer who made his mark early, winning gold in the 1500m at the 2012 Junior Pan Pacific Championships before going on to become one of the country’s most celebrated distance freestylers.

His career highlight came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he claimed gold in the 400m freestyle — becoming the first male swimmer from Victoria to win individual Olympic gold.

He added four Commonwealth Games gold medals to his haul across a decorated career that also included multiple World Championship and relay medals.

Off the back of his famous 2019 podium protest, he became equally well known as a fierce advocate for clean sport.

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Mack Horton of Australia celebrates winning the Men’s 1500 metre Freestyle during the 2016 Australian Swimming Championships at the South Australia Leisure & Aquatic Centre on April 14, 2016 in Adelaide, Australia. (Credit: Getty Images)

Which Australian swimmer refused to stand on the podium?

That would be Mack Horton!

During the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Australian swimmer famously called Chinese rival Sun Yang a “drug cheat” multiple times, in reference to his previous three-month anti-doping ban, sparking a significant international sporting controversy.

Then, at the 2019 World Championships in South Korea, Horton refused to share the podium with the Chinese swimmer after the 400m freestyle medal ceremony, in a silent protest against doping in sport.

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Sun Yang was embroiled in a long-running doping controversy and was later handed a ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The formerly banned swimmer has since returned to competitive swimming.

Why did Mack Horton retire?

Horton announced his retirement in January 2024, six months before the Paris Olympics.

“I dearly wanted to swim in Paris but the hunger wasn’t there,” he told Swimming Australia at the time.

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“I always want to give my all and I am not someone who just wants to make up the numbers, so this is the right time to step away.”

He walked away as one of the most respected figures the sport has produced.

Childhood sweethearts Mack and Ella were wed in September 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Mack Horton married to?

Mack married his childhood sweetheart (the pair have known each other since primary school) Ella Walter in September 2023.

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The couple have been together since 2015 and got engaged in January 2022.

Horton has described Ella, a nurse, as “the secret to his swimming success”.

They generally keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but she often features on his Instagram page.

Does Mack Horton have any kids?

Yes — Mack and Ella welcomed their first child, a son named Gideon, in January 2026.

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“We are so grateful and thrilled to share the birth of our beautiful boy Gideon 🩵,” the couple shared on a post to Instagram announcing his birth.

Mack’s son Gideon was born in January. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Mack Horton doing now?

Mack is about to take on a very different challenge — SAS Australia 2026.

He’ll join fellow Olympian Emily Seebohm, cricketer Brad Hodge, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, Jessika Power and Axle Whitehead as part of the Australian celebrity lineup.

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They’ll go up against a British cast including Love Island‘s Dani Dyer and Gabby Allen, rugby player Ben Cohen, cricketer Graeme Swann and Gladiator star Toby Olubi — with chief instructor Billy Billingham back to put them all through their paces.

Read everything we know about the series here.