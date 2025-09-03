Olympic star swimmer Bronte Campbell on her most exciting chapter yet

Bronte Campbell is one of Australia’s best-known sporting talents, taking home three Olympic gold medals for the country.

However, the 31-year-old is certainly not the only famous sportsperson with the Campbell family name. Her older sister Cate Campbell, 33, is also an Olympic hero!

But Bronte herself made headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she made an incredible comeback following her injuries.

She is now taking on a new physical challenge as she has joined the cast of The Amazing Race Australia 2025.

Olympian Bronte Campbell has joined The Amazing Race Australia 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Bronte Campbell?

Bronte’s older sister Cate made the Campbell name famous at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. She took home two bronze medals at the ripe age of 16.

Proving herself to be one to watch, Cate finished on the podium in the women’s 50m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Four years on, Bronte made her Olympic debut at the London 2012 Games, proving there was more than one swimming superstar in the family.

The sisters became the first ever Australian siblings to compete in the same Olympic event. Though Bronte didn’t get a medal, she had a second chance at the Rio 2016 Games.

Competing on the same team, Bronte and Cate won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Alongside Emma McKeon and Brittany Elmslie, they set a new Australian world-best.

Like many top-level athletes, Bronte’s career has not always been plain sailing. Her injuries forced her to take an 18-month break after her third Olympics, Tokyo 2020.

But she made her Olympic return at Paris 2024, winning the gold as part of the 4x100m freestyle team. Her emotional comeback saw her become one of just five Australian swimmers to compete in four Olympics.

“I needed that both physically and mentally,’ Bronte told 9honey of her career break and epic return.

“If I just kept on pushing through, there is absolutely no way I would have been there in Paris. I just would have been completely burnt out and not able to continue.”

Bronte and her sister Cate at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Credit: Getty)

Did Bronte Campbell retire?

Though her sister Cate has officially retired, Bronte has not formally stepped back from the sport yet.

She is currently taking a year away from competing, but has remained quiet on whether she will return.

No doubt, her longtime fans will be hoping she might try her hand at a fifth Olympic Games in 2028.

Bronte and Benfield got engaged on a canal cruise in Venice. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Bronte Campbell in a relationship?

Bronte has been dating her boyfriend Benfield Lainchbury since 2016. He has always stood firmly by her side throughout her Olympic achievements.

The couple were childhood friends before they took things to the next level as adults.

Businessman Benfield, 36, has been credited with helping get Bronte back in the pool after her setbacks. He sweetly spurred her on for a fourth Olympics – and ultimately, her third gold medal.

And 2024 wasn’t just a big year for Bronte’s career, as Benfield popped the question just weeks after the Olympics.

While holidaying in Venice, Italy, Benfield got down on one knee while they enjoyed a romantic sunset canal cruise.

‘What a week celebrating all that’s happened and all the exciting things to come. Love you @ieldbenf. Easiest yes of my life,’ Bronte gushed on Instagram at the time.

Bronte has been joined by Benfield on The Amazing Race as they look set to test their relationship with a tense new challenge.

But fans will have to keep an ear out for news about when the lovebirds will tie the knot!

