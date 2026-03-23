Bronte Campbell is married! Olympic swimmer exchanges vows with Benfield Lainchbury

Bronte Campbell has got married to her longtime partner Benfield Lainchbury.

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The triple Olympic gold medallist, 31, and the businessman said “I do” on a floating boat villa near Palm Beach.

They kept the destination a secret and told guests to meet them on the beach, then surprising them with the unique venue.

A series of stunning wedding photographs, taken by Alec Bruce-Mason, showed the happy couple sharing a kiss after exchanging vows on the special day.

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For the occasion, Bronte looked incredible in a white gown from Melbourne-based bridal studio Lola Varma, according to Vogue Australia.

“I felt like myself, but my absolute most elevated self,” she told the publication.

In a nod to her Olympics success, they even swam halfway through the ceremony, before Bronte changed into a yellow Effie Kats dress for the reception.

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“Our friend Finny married us with our nearest and dearest watching and then we sat down and ate together and celebrated on the most gorgeous day,” she explained in an Instagram post.

Bronte admitted that much of the wedding planning happened at the last minute, but that “it came together better than I could have imagined”.

Is Bronte Campbell in a relationship?

Bronte has been dating Benfield since 2016, and he has been her number one supporter amid her Olympic success.

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They had known each other since childhood, but it wasn’t until years later that things became romantic between them.

Bronte has credited Benfield with helping her get back in the pool and ultimately compete and win her third gold at her fourth Olympics.

Weeks after the 2024 Paris Olympics, Benfield popped the question while holidaying in Venice, Italy.

“What a week celebrating all that’s happened and all the exciting things to come. Love you @ieldbenf. Easiest yes of my life,” Bronte gushed on Instagram at the time.

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Bronte and Benfield got engaged on a canal cruise in Venice. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Bronte Campbell doing now?

While her sister Cate has officially retired, Bronte has not formally stepped back from swimming yet.

She is currently taking a year away from competing, but has not confirmed whether she will be back in the pool.

Bronte is considering a bid for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and is expected to confirm if she will compete by July 2026.

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