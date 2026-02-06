The best moments from Olympic Opening Ceremonies over the years

It’s hard to believe that the modern Olympic Games have existed for over 140 years.

Advertisement

Over this time, thousands of Australian athletes have competed and secured 610 medals – 185 gold, 196 silver and 229 bronze – in 30 appearances at the Olympics to date.

Below, we’ve compiled all our favourite moments of Australian athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, often donned in green and gold, since photographic records began. We’ve also added some of our favourite throwbacks to both the Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Australia’s best Olympic Opening Ceremony moments