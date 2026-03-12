The sad reason why Hugh and Sutton haven’t married yet

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster may be head over heels, but their journey to the altar won’t be plain sailing.

Since the Australian actor proposed to Sutton, 50, his former Broadway co-star, in January, their wedding plans have been put on ice, with Hugh, 57, focused on getting his two children with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness on board before taking the next step.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have put their wedding plans on hold. (Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

According to the National Enquirer, Oscar and Ava are said to be “steadfastly loyal” to their mum and are, at least for now, struggling to celebrate their father’s new love.

“Even though Hugh is excited to start this next chapter with Sutton, he has to be sensitive to his kids. They’re incredibly protective of their mother… he wants to be respectful of that,” a source told the publication.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee finalised their divorce in June 2025 after almost three decades as a couple in a split that rocked Hollywood.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, pictured here in 2009, share children Ava and Oscar. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)

New Idea recently reported that Hugh may have popped the question to Sutton during a romantic New Year getaway to Costa Rica, where the pair were spotted cuddling and splashing about in the surf together.

The proposal was, according to insiders, a long time coming.

Luckily, Hugh’s mum, Grace McNeil, is absolutely delighted that her son has found happiness again.

“Grace was never happy about Hugh’s divorce, but it’s hard to argue when you see how happy he is,” a source said with New Idea in January.