EXCLUSIVE: Downcast Deborra-lee Furness seen for first time amid Hugh Jackman’s engagement

Deborra-lee Furness was spotted looking downcast after news of Hugh Jackman’s engagement emerged.

New Idea exclusively revealed that Hugh proposed to his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, while in Costa Rica over the New Year.

Just hours after the news emerged on January 12, Deb, 70, was seen for the first time out with her and Hugh’s daughter, Ava, in New York.

Deb, whose divorce from Hugh was finalised in June after their 2023 split, appeared downcast as she stepped out shopping with Ava, 20.

The mother and daughter coordinated in fluffy white hats as they enjoyed some quality time together after the turbulent time for the family.

Deborra-lee Furness looked downcast as she stepped out with her daughter, Ava, in New York. (Credit: Backgrid)

It was a rare sighting for Ava, who generally keeps out of the spotlight despite her parents’ global fame.

Hugh and Deb announced their separation in September 2023, and Deb filed for divorce in May 2025, with the agreement being finalised in June of that year.

While Deb is believed to be single, Hugh went public with his new girlfriend, his former Broadway co-star Sutton, in January 2025.

Things have quickly become serious between the pair, with New Idea revealing that he popped the question over the New Year.

“It wasn’t a shock to Sutton as it’s something they’ve been talking about,” tells the source. “But Hugh did get down on one knee and she is in the possession of a diamond solitaire she’ll show off when they’re ready.”

While Hugh’s divorce is finalised, Sutton’s divorce from screenwriter ex Ted Griffin is still pending after their split in October 2024.

Hugh is believed to have proposed to his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster. (Credit: Getty)

But, as soon as their final decree comes through, expect all systems to go on the wedding, sources have claimed.

“They want a small intimate wedding, in the late [US] spring or early summer,” our source shares.

“Hugh’s also told his team to keep a big window open in his schedule at the same time, so that he and Sutton can tie the knot and have a honeymoon tour of Europe, where they can see his mum.”

For now, the couple are believed to be privately enjoying their engagement and are “head over heels in love”.

