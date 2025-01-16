It was the news that shocked showbiz when Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness revealed that they had called it quits on their 27-year-long marriage on September 15, 2023.

As one of the most enduring and publicly devoted couples in Hollywood, it was an update that many fans never saw coming.

While it is unclear when Hugh and Deborra-Lee privately separated, the couple is legally still married, despite Hugh hard-launching his new relationship with his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster in January 2025.

Reports have indicated that the former couple is now estranged and has yet to file for divorce as they are unable to come to an agreement as to how their estimated $250 million fortune will be divided.

Hugh Jackman and his wife at the time Deborra-Lee Furness leave the party after the wedding of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban in Sydney, in 2006. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking with the Daily Mail, an insider source revealed that while initially there were plans to officially file for divorce prior to Christmas in 2024, this was delayed by Hugh’s new relationship dominating headlines across the globe.

They are now expected to file in New York in “the next couple of weeks,” the insider says.

“One of the biggest reasons why they haven’t filed is that they never had a prenup. When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has,” they added.

“Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high.”

“A lot of moving parts need to be worked out and there is a huge amount of money involved.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the 2023 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

When news of their break-up became public knowledge in late 2023, the former couple wrote that they had decided to separate to pursue individual growth.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they penned in a joint statement released at the time.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea shortly after the sad relationship update was announced, one of Hugh’s best friends for more than three decades said, “I do think their relationship changed over the years. It was passionate at the start but then kids life and everything else happens.”

Fortunately, with their children now adults – they’ve spared themselves any custody trauma. And as the friend reveals, while things may be tough, there’s reason to be hopeful for them both.

“People keep saying it’s sad, but if it’s the right thing for the both of them then it’s not sad at all,” the insider source also shared with New Idea exclusively.

“Hugh did, and does, adore Deb, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay together forever.”

One of Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s final public appearances together was at the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Final. (Credit: Getty)

Just over four months later, Deborra-Lee broke her silence on her new life as a single 69-year-old.

“It’s kind of exciting,” the mother of two said to The Advertiser as she reflected upon starting anew.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening, and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift.”

