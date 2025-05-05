Hugh & ex-wife Deb’s Met Gala showdown over Sutton!

The Met Gala was one of the few red-carpet events that Deborra-lee Furness loved going to with her then-husband, Hugh Jackman.

The former couple would make it a regular on their calendar, often in coordinated black-and-white ensembles.

Then in May 2024, having announced the end of their 27-year marriage the previous September, a sombre-looking Hugh attended the event solo, in the same tuxedo he wore the first time he went to the Met with Deb, 69.

“It was a sweet nod to her, and an assurance to fans that things were amicable between them,” an insider tells New Idea exclusively. “But this year, things couldn’t be more different.”

In the days leading up to the Gala taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6 – sources say organisers were “in a panic” over a possible showdown between Hugh, 56, and Deb, who was hotly rumoured to be attending.

“It’s a nightmare because no-one knows if Hugh’s bringing his girlfriend along either,” one insider said.

“For the first time ever, Hugh isn’t the easy-going invite he always used to be.”

Friends say Hugh’s new romance with Sutton Foster, 50, is getting serious and “he wants his girl on his arm at all public events”.

“Hugh and Sutton have been talking for months about stepping out as a couple at the biggest night in fashion – it’s the perfect stage,” the source added.

“Hugh thinks it’s time to show the world they’re serious. He wants to show her off, too.”

But the Gala was always “Hugh and Deb’s thing”, adds the source.

And with their divorce negotiations turning sour – Deb reportedly believes she is entitled to more of their joint fortune than Hugh is willing to give up – the possibility of a run-in was on everyone’s minds.

In the days leading up to the Gala, our source said Hugh’s team had been in discussions with Deb’s people to avoid a clash, with all three of them, or none, attending being anyone’s guess.

The insider adds: “Hugh’s camp were gracious and reached out to ensure Deb wasn’t planning to attend if he brought Sutton.

“It would be a PR nightmare if they crossed paths, especially since they’re barely speaking.”

Hugh & Deb’s Met Gala Memories

