Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend, Sutton Foster, has reunited with him in New York City on the eve of the 2025 Met Gala, prompting speculation that they’ll be making their official red-carpet debut as a couple at the annual, star-studded Manhattan event.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Sutton, 50, supported Hugh, 56, at a final run-through of his new Off-Broadway play, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. The play, which has a limited run of only 42 performances, opened on April 29.

The production’s intimacy co-ordinator, Ann James, uploaded a photo of herself with Hugh and Sutton that she took during the rehearsal. It was re-shared by an Instagram account dedicated to the Aussie actor.

Hugh and Sutton posed with the intimacy co-ordinator from his new Off-Broadway play. (Credit: Instagram)

“Two of the sweetest people on the planet,” Ann wrote on her original post. “Low key, stunning and kind. Love you both!”

Advertisement

It’s not surprising to see Sutton cheering Hugh on in his latest acting endeavour. The former Broadway co-stars turned couple have always championed each other when it comes to their work.

In early January, not long before they finally confirmed their secret relationship, Hugh was spied watching Sutton in a performance of her musical Once Upon A Mattress in Los Angeles. He was seated in the audience alongside one of Sutton’s best friends as well as comedy legend Carol Burnett. Afterwards, he went backstage to spend time with Sutton and the rest of the cast.

Hugh and Sutton have walked many red carpets together in the past – but as co-stars, never lovers! (Credit: Getty)

When is the Met Gala this year?

Famously held on the first Monday of May, this year’s Met Gala will take place on May 5 – or, Tuesday, May 6 here in Australia!

Advertisement

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is the Met Gala’s chair and controls the guest list. Hugh is a good friend of Anna’s (she once declared him her favourite action star) and has previously attended the prestigious event seven times.

Six of these were with his now ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness. Following their split in September 2023, Hugh went to last May’s Met Gala alone.

This would mark the first time Sutton has attended. Giving further weight to the Met Gala debut rumours, Sutton has confirmed she will still be in New York on the date, as she is scheduled to perform at Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts the day after the Met Gala. The two-time Tony Award winner has been intermittently touring around the US, performing concerts, for the last few weeks.

With both Hugh and Sutton in New York, fans are certain they’ll be attending the prestigious event. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Met Gala in Australia?

For those in Australia, Channel Seven will be airing live coverage of the Met Gala on 7Bravo and 7Plus on Tuesday, May 6.

This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Tailored for You’. It is a nod to the new exhibition’s focus on menswear and suiting as done by Black designers. The celebrities co-hosting the evening alongside Anna are actor Colman Domingo, musicians A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Basketballer LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

All of Hugh Jackman’s best Met Gala moments over the years