The Met Gala is considered Christmas in the fashion world, showcasing the crème de la crème of designers and their creations.

While it’s an invitation-only event for the world’s elite, the carpet captures the attention of the masses for its iconic looks, relationship moments and debuts, and all of the in-between that goes viral.

Fashion is also dependent on the theme, and with this year’s theme, we are guaranteed some incredible looks.

Find out how you can watch it all below.

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. (Credit: Getty)

What is the theme for the 2025 Met Gala?

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala and the name of this year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

A press release from the museum said the theme “explores the importance of sartorial style to the formation of Black identities” and the history of Black style from the 18th century to the present. This will be explored through the concept of dandyism, which is defined as the emphasis on personal appearance through fashion.

The exhibition is inspired by the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica L. Miller.

“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Monica said in the press release.

“It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. The exhibition explores this concept as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

This year, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, are the co-chairs. Basketball player LeBron James is also an honorary chair.

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May. (Credit: Getty)

What is Met Gala meant for?

Traditionally held on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala raises funds for the museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and capital improvements. The night marks the opening of the spring exhibition.

The first benefit was held in 1948 as a midnight supper called “the party of the year”. It was led by the late fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

The guest list includes athletes, actors, musicians, artists, business people, and public figures.

The Met Gala is known for its fashion moments. (Credit: Getty)

How much do Met Gala tickets cost?

They certainly do not come cheap!

The museum told CBS MoneyWatch that tickets were $75,000 USD in 2024, which is a major jump from $50,000 USD in 2023. The publication was also told that a 10-person table cost $350,000 last year.

In 2023, almost $22 million was raised.

Where can I watch the 2025 Met Gala in Australia?

You can see all the action of the 2025 Met Gala red carpet via Live From E! on May 6 on 7Plus and 7Bravo. It will also be streamed on vogue.com.