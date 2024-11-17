Deborra-lee Furness plans ‘revenge glow-up’ following ex Hugh Jackman’s new romance

Since her shock split from Hugh Jackman after 27 years of marriage, Deborra-lee Furness has maintained a low profile. Until now that is.

New Idea has learnt the one-time actress, 68, is preparing for her imminent return to the public eye.

“Deb is ready to show the world what she can do again, either as an actor or producer – or both!” says a source.

Deb attended a screening of Robbie William’s biopic ‘Better Man’ in New York last week. (Credit: Getty)

Deborra-lee’s pal, UK photographer and actress Amanda De Cadenet, also confirmed Deb’s big comeback plan when she commented on an October 26 post by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig.

In an Instagram video, Tasha outlined Hugh’s rumoured relationship with his newly-single Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

“My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment,” Amanda said.

What’s particularly telling is Deb’s private Instagram account also ‘liked’ the same post. Amanda also told Tasha she was “on point” with her assessment of Hugh, 56, and Sutton, 49.

New Idea was previously told that Deborra-lee noticed “a friendly spark” between Hugh and Sutton when they starred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man together from December 2021 to January 2023.

Hugh and Sutton grew close while performing on Broadway in ‘The Music Man’. (Credit: Getty)

This past October, it was revealed that Sutton had filed for divorce from her second husband, Ted Griffith, shortly before their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple are parents to adopted daughter Emily.

Now that Hugh and Sutton are both publicly single, Tasha suggested they would “soft launch” their burgeoning relationship any day now.

“Deb was blindsided when she heard [about] Hugh and Sutton,” our source says. “But she is ready to move on.”

Previously, Deborra-lee revealed that it was “exciting” to be starting a new chapter following her divorce.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening, and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” she told The Advertiser .