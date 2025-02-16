Hugh Jackman’s recent confirmation that he’s dating Sutton Foster blindsided everyone –including his former wife of almost 30 years, Deborra-lee Furness.

But according to a new report, Deb, 69, believes it’s simply a rebound romance that won’t last!

An insider recently told RadarOnline that although Hugh’s ex isn’t bitter, she believes the “surprise romance” will last “just one year before it collapses”.

Deb has some thoughts about Hugh and Sutton’s blossoming romance. (Credit: Getty)

Hugh, 56, and Sutton, 49, confirmed their much-rumoured relationship last month with several PDA-filled outings.

But RadarOnline’s source says Deb believes the relationship will “fizzle out before long”.

“Debs can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone,” the insider explained.

“He’s needy and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.

“The passion and novelty of their formerly under-wraps romance will fade, along with those love hormones!”

Hugh and Sutton grew close while performing on Broadway in ‘The Music Man’. (Credit: Getty)

The prediction comes as the new relationship increasingly falls under a microscope.

An insider tells New Idea that Sutton has “been blindsided by the public attention” and scrutiny she and Hugh have faced since they went public earlier this year.

The performers first met when they co-starred in Broadway’s The Music Man from February 2022 to January 2023.

Hugh and Deb then announced their surprise marital split in September 2023 while Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, just over a year later.

Sutton shares daughter Emily, seven, with her ex-husband while Hugh co-parents his now adult children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, with Deb.

Hugh and Sutton are smitten – but it’s not all smooth sailing for the pair. (Credit: Getty)

The insider says: “His fame is on a whole other level to Sutton’s – and that, combined with the ending of his long marriage, has led to intense interest in her romance with Hugh.”

The source adds that Sutton is “not sure how to navigate this new world she finds herself in”.

“Hugh’s doing his best to help her, but he’s got his own issues to deal with. He’s having to help his kids come to terms with the fact that the family life they’ve always known has ended. It’s taking some time to adjust.”

Hugh Jackman is moving on with his life. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hugh and Sutton have now seemingly gone to ground following their loved-up outings in January – making out in a fast-food parking lot and strolling hand in hand through Los Angeles.

The mystery only deepened when Hugh canceled his July show in London’s Hyde Park, citing an “unforeseen conflict” in his schedule.

His vague explanation left fans wondering if there were deeper issues.

Perhaps the predictions are already coming to fruition…