  •  
Advertisement
Home CELEBRITY

LIVE: The best Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks from celebrities

The biggest night in fashion has returned.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist

The biggest names in fashion, music, acting, business, and art have flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York once more for the fashion’s night of nights – the 2025 Met Gala.

Advertisement

Held annually on the first Monday in May, the prestigious event (formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit) is globally renowned as the world’s most glamorous fashion event and raises millions for the arts and cultural institution every year.

Hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the invite-only event has been reported to cost the stars who attend a staggering $75,000 USD to attend. But it’s well worth it for the approximately 450 attendees as they walk the iconic steps of The Met donned in haute couture.

This year, the 2025 Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. Celebrities Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams will co-chair the event alongside Anna Wintour, with basketball player LeBron James serving as an honorary chair.

Scroll on to see the best Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks from celebrities below.

Advertisement

The best celebrity Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks

anna wintour
(Credit: Getty)

Anna Wintour

Host

(Credit: Getty)

Colman Domingo

Co-chair

pharrell williams
(Credit: Getty)

Pharrell Williams

Co-chair

Advertisement
lewis hamilton
(Credit: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton

Co-chair

(Credit: Getty)

Sydney Sweeney

grace murdoch wendi murdoch
(Credit: Getty)

Grace Murdoch and Wendi Deng

Baz Luhrmann Catherine Martin
(Credit: Getty)

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Advertisement
whoopi goldberg
(Credit: Getty)

Whoopi Goldberg

sarah snook
(Credit: Getty)

Sarah Snook

zoe saldana
(Credit: Getty)

Zoe Saldana

pamela anderson
(Credit: Getty)

Pamela Anderson

Advertisement
Zendaya
(Credit: Getty)

Zendaya

Diana Ross
(Credit: Getty)

Diana Ross

Gigi Hadid
(Credit: Getty)

Gigi Hadid

Lupita Nyong'o
(Credit: Getty)

Lupita Nyong’o 

Advertisement
Alton Mason
(Credit: Getty)

Alton Mason

Lorde
(Credit: Getty)

Lorde

Barry Keoghan
(Credit: Getty)

Barry Keoghan

Mindy Kaling
(Credit: Getty)

Mindy Kaling

Advertisement
Tyler Perry
(Credit: Getty)

Tyler Perry

Karlie Kloss
(Credit: Getty

Karlie Kloss

A$AP Rocky
(Credit: Getty)

A$AP Rocky

Co-chair

Andrew Scott
(Credit: Getty)

Andrew Scott

Advertisement
Dua Lipa
(Credit: Getty)

Dua Lipa

Walton Goggins
(Credit: Getty)

Walton Goggins

Anne Hathaway
(Credit: Getty)

Anne Hathaway

Sabrina Carpenter
(Credit: Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter

Advertisement
Gayle King
(Credit: Getty)

Gayle King

Miley Cyrus
(Credit: Getty)

Miley Cyrus

Tracee Ellis Ross
(Credit: Getty)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jodie Turner-Smith
(Credit: Getty)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Advertisement
Halle Bailey
(Credit: Getty)

Halle Bailey 

Gabrielle Union-Wade
(Credit: Getty)

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Doechii
(Credit: Getty)

Doechii

Debbie Allen
(Credit: Getty)

Debbie Allen

Advertisement
Cynthia Erivo
(Credit: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo

Serena Williams
(Credit: Getty)

Serena Williams

Ayo Edebiri
(Credit: Getty)

Ayo Edebiri

Alicia Keys
(Credit: Getty)

Alicia Keys

Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra
(Credit: Getty)

Priyanka Chopra

Demi Moore
(Credit: Getty)

Demi Moore

Jeff Goldblum
(Credit: Getty)

Jeff Goldblum

Lana Del Rey
(Credit: Getty)

Lana Del Rey

Advertisement
Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger
(Credit: Getty)

Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
(Credit: Getty)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Ashley Graham
(Credit: Getty)

Ashley Graham

Venus Williams
(Credit: Getty)

Venus Williams

Advertisement
Doja Cat
(Credit: Getty)

Doja Cat

Regina King
(Credit: Getty)

Regina King

Jeremy Allen White
(Credit: Getty)

Jeremy Allen White

Henry Golding
(Credit: Getty)

Henry Golding

Advertisement
Angela Bassett
(Credit: Getty)

Angela Bassett

Heidi Klum
(Credit: Getty)

Heidi Klum

Nicole Kidman
(Credit: Getty)

Nicole Kidman

Kerry Washington
(Credit: Getty)

Kerry Washington

Advertisement
Lizzo
(Credit: Getty)

Lizzo

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement