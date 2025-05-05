The biggest names in fashion, music, acting, business, and art have flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York once more for the fashion’s night of nights – the 2025 Met Gala.

Held annually on the first Monday in May, the prestigious event (formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit) is globally renowned as the world’s most glamorous fashion event and raises millions for the arts and cultural institution every year.

Hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the invite-only event has been reported to cost the stars who attend a staggering $75,000 USD to attend. But it’s well worth it for the approximately 450 attendees as they walk the iconic steps of The Met donned in haute couture.

This year, the 2025 Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. Celebrities Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams will co-chair the event alongside Anna Wintour, with basketball player LeBron James serving as an honorary chair.

Scroll on to see the best Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks from celebrities below.

The best celebrity Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks