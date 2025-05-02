When it comes to the Met Gala, we see an incredible range of looks on celebrities, and that’s thanks to the themes.

Every year on the first Monday of May, attendees, their stylists and designers put their thinking caps on to make sure they stand out from the crowd. That means guests will take to the carpet on May 5, but we can watch it all from May 6, due to the time difference.

Think of those iconic looks celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Scroll to read all about how themes are decided, what to expect in 2025, and a look back at past Met Gala themes.

Madonna at the 2015 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

How are the Met Gala themes chosen?

Every year, Met Gala attendees go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a star-studded event to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and capital improvements.

According to CBSMoney Watch, almost $22 million USD was raised in 2023.

Each year, the theme is chosen by Andrew Bolton, who is in charge of curating the Costume Institute.

The themes intend to showcase the spring exhibitions, which open on the night of the gala.

George and Amal Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

What is the 2025 Met Gala theme?

This year’s theme and exhibition name is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It will explore the history of Black style from the 18th century to the present, and how fashion is pivotal to Black identities.

The exhibition is inspired by the book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which was written by by Monica L. Miller in 2009.

“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Monica said in a press release from the museum.

“It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. The exhibition explores this concept as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, are the co-chairs. This year, LeBron James is also an honorary chair.

Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

What are examples of past Met Gala themes?

As we count down to the annual extravaganza, let’s take a look back at Met Gala themes from the last 30 years:

1995: Haute Couture

1996: Christian Dior

1997: Gianni Versace

1998: Cubism and Fashion

1999: Rock Style

2000: No theme

2001: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

2002: No theme

2003: Goddess: The Classical Mode

2004: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

2005: The House of Chanel

2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

2007: Poiret: King of Fashion

2008: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

2009: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion

2010: 2010: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2013: “Punk: Chaos to Couture”

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion