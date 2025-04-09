Lady Gaga has announced that she will tour Australia for the first time in 11 years, to perform her latest album MAYHEM.

Advertisement

The 14-time Grammy winner will bring The Mayhem Ball Down Under from December 5 in Melbourne and then will sing in Brisbane and Sydney.

“Australia, I am so excited to bring The Mayhem Ball to you this December!” the Poker Face singer wrote in an Instagram story announcing the news on April 9.

Mayhem debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking the singer and actress’ seventh consecutive number-one album.

Find out below when tickets go on sale below.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga released her seventh studio album Mayhem in March. (Credit: Getty)

When is Lady Gaga touring Australia?

As part of her tour The Mayhem Ball, Lady Gaga will perform three stadium shows across the country.

These include:

Lady Gaga will return to Australia in 2025 and we are sure she will showcase jaw-dropping fashion when she performs. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

When do tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga’s 2025 Australia tour?

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster in Melbourne and Brisbane, and Ticketek in Sydney

April 14, 2025: Mastercard 48-hour presale at 10am (Melbourne), 11am (Sydney) and 12pm (Brisbane), which ends on April 16

April 14, 2025: Vodafone mobile customer 48-hour presale at 10am (Melbourne), 11am (Sydney) and 12pm in Brisbane, which ends on April 16

April 16: Live Nation presale at 11am (Melbourne), 12pm (Sydney) and 1pm (Brisbane)

April 17, 2025: General ticket access at 12pm (Melbourne), 1pm (Sydney) and 2pm (Brisbane)

The singer-songwriter said she was happy to return to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

How much are tickets for the Lady Gaga Australia tour?

At this stage, no prices have been confirmed in Australia. We will update this article when this information is released.

When did Lady Gaga last tour Australia?

The Mayhem Ball marks 11 years since Lady Gaga performed in Australia. In 2014, she brought the ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball to Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Advertisement

The album included hits such as Aura, Applause, and MANiCURE.