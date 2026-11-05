“It’s tough to hear”: Autumn Phillips’ “hurt” as Peter Phillips’ new wife gets closer to Kate

It’s been six years since her split from Peter Phillips, but there’s one royal family member who Autumn Phillips, formerly Autumn Kelly, is missing having in her circle.

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The former daughter-in-law of Princess Anne continues to live near Gatcombe Park close to her and Peter’s daughters Savannah and Isla and plans to until the’re grown up.

Whilst she remains on good terms with her former in-laws and has found love with Irish businessman Donal Mulryan but our insiders spill that Autumn misses the perks that once came with royal life.

Since her royal divorce, Autumn has found love with Irish businessman Donal Mulryan. (Credit: Getty)

“Autumn knows ‘it could have been me’ fixations are a waste of time – she’s very happy with Donal, who wants to marry her,” our insider spills.

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“But it does sometimes hurt that she’s no longer ‘in that hub’ and there are people she really adores, like Kate.”

Princess Kate attended Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding in June 2026. (Credit: Getty)

Peter’s new wife Harriet Sperling spilled new details about her royal life in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine, detailing her friendship and the support she’s received from Princess Kate.

“It’s tough to hear Harriet gush about her new friendship with Kate, but of course Kate would befriend Peter’s new wife – it’s just who she is,” our insider adds.

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“Autumn would never expect anything less, nor any loyalty to her, but there was a time when she and Kate were very close and she does miss having regular contact with her dear friend.”

Daughters Savannah and Isla were bridesmaids at Peter and Harriet’s 2026 wedding. (Credit: Getty)

Despite her friendship with Kate taking a step back, our source reveals that Autumn had no hard feelings about the interview.

“It’s easy to assume Autumn might be feeling sidelined – and she does miss the pomp, ceremony and classy photo shoots – but she was encouraging of Harriet doing this interview,” the insider reveals, adding that she and ex Peter have “a very supportive relationship”.

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“They both get on with their new partners and there’s no awkwardness among the foursome at all.”

Autumn tends to keep a low profile but has been spotted out and about with her new man, most recently at the Cheltenham races in March which are frequently attended by Peter, Harriet and his former Olympian sister Zara Tindall.

Autumn has remained close with her former sister-in-law Zara Tindall and mother-in-law Princess Anne. (Credit: Getty)

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Our source adds that once her girls are all grown up, there are plans to flee the UK and start a new chapter in the Emerald Isle.

“She does have long-term plans to move to Ireland with Donal, but she’s locked into a perfectly acceptable co-parenting routine with Peter.”