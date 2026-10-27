Princess Anne’s special bond with “bonus” non-royal granddaughter

Princess Anne was overjoyed when her son, Peter Phillips, got married, bringing another grandchild into her life.

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The 48-year-old got married for the second time on June 6, 2026, exchanging vows with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a low-key ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble.

Their wedding saw Harriet officially become a member of the Royal Family, as did her 15-year-old daughter, Georgina.

And one person who couldn’t have been more delighted about this was Peter’s proud mother, Anne, 76.

“Anne’s so happy for Peter – she’s not seen him smile like this since he was a boy,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

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Harriet Sperling’s daughter Georgina (left) has been welcomed into the royal fold. She is pictured with Peter Phillips’ daughter, Savannah. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s welcomed Harriet and Georgina into the family with open arms – even the naturally guarded Zara adores her new step-niece.”

Georgina is a similar age to Peter’s daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, and the three girls couldn’t get on any better.

“You couldn’t ask for a more perfectly blended family,” our source continues.

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“Savannah and Isla adore their new stepsister, and the trio have become quite a force to be reckoned with.”

Anne already has five grandchildren: Peter’s two daughters and Zara Phillip and Mike Tindall’s three children, Mia, 12 Lena, eight, and Lucas, five.

To have a sixth grandchild welcomed into the family is not something Anne expected, but she couldn’t be happier about it.

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Insiders say Anne and Georgina have already formed quite the close relationship, and the Royal Family are all welcoming her with open arms.

Princess Anne is said to have formed a close bond with the teeanger. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Georgina Sperling?

Georgina did not grow up in royal circles, and only made her royal debut at the 2026 Easter Matins service alongside Peter’s two daughters.

Harriet welcomed Georgina during her first marriage to fitness instructor Antonio St John Sperling.

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Since Harriet started dating Peter, she has kept her daughter largely out of the spotlight.

Georgina made more public appearances this year in the lead-up to the wedding, where she was a bridesmaid alongside Savannah and Isla.

Having grown up away from Palaces and global fame, the two teenagers have no doubt been guiding her through life in the Royal Family.

Georgina was a bridesmaid at Peter and Harriet’s wedding along with Savannah and Isla. (Credit: Getty)

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How did Peter Phillips meet Harriet Sperling?

Georgina actually played a key role in how Harriet met Peter.

The couple were believed to have met at a sporting event involving their children.

They started dating in spring 2024 and announced their engagement on August 1, 2025.

At the time, Hello! Magazine‘s royal editor,, Emily Nash, revealed that Harriet had been “warmly welcomed” into the Royal Family.

Peter and Harriet have been dating since 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Harriet Sperling?

Harriet works as a paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, the UK’s national health service.

She studied at St Mary’s University in Twickenham and specialised in paediatric care at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Harriet, who now lives in Gloucestershire, is said to specialise in early brain development.

Little else is known about her life, which she tends to keep very private.

However, she often steps out alongside Peter at public events, and the couple enjoys going to the races with Anne.

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