5 easy ways to entertain the kids without spending a fortune

From backyard adventures to crafty creations, here’s how to turn an ordinary afternoon into a whole lot of fun. And the best part? You probably have everything you need at home.

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We’ve all been there. It’s only 10am, the kids have already declared they’re bored, and you’re fresh out of ideas. Sound familiar?

Well, before you start planning an elaborate outing or raiding the craft aisle, here’s a little creative inspiration from everyone’s favourite blue heeler.

If there’s one thing Bluey knows, it’s how to turn the most ordinary moments into extraordinary adventures. And her latest interactive adventure game, Bluey’s Happy Snaps, is no different.

The new photography game invites children and families to explore Bluey’s colourful world, snapping pictures of interesting characters, animals and discoveries along the way. There’s even a digital scrapbook to get those creative juices flowing. But the real magic happens when the screen is switched off. Scattered throughout the game are clever little invitations to take the fun into real life, with activities designed around everyday things you probably already have lying around the house. No expensive equipment, fancy craft kits or extra shopping trips required. And with the cost of keeping kids entertained adding up, that’s something parents can appreciate.

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It’s a thoughtful touch that makes Bluey’s Happy Snaps more than just another game to play. It gives kids the ideas, and parents a helping hand, to keep those little imaginations running long after screen time is over.

Better still, the following five activities are all inspired directly by the game, with handy step-by-step instructions included to help bring each one to life.

Ready to play? Let’s see where a little imagination can take you.

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1. All aboard the Barky Boat!

Who needs a fancy toy when a few leaves, twigs and a little imagination will do? Inspired by Bluey’s Barky Boats, help the kids create their own miniature vessels using things found in the garden. Then find a shallow tub of water, launch your creations and see where their imaginary adventures take them.

2. Bubble trouble

There’s something about bubbles that never gets old. Grab a few pipe cleaners, twist them into fun shapes and dip them into some bubble mixture. Then head outside and let the kids blow bubbles to their hearts’ content. Bonus points for the biggest bubble!

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3. Say cheese!

Bluey’s Happy Snaps is all about noticing the small details in Bluey’s own neighbourhood. The game encourages you to turn your next walk into a mini photography adventure. Give the kids a mission to find five interesting things to photograph, whether it’s a colourful flower, a funny-shaped cloud or a family pet. You might be surprised by what catches their eye.

4. Flowers with a personal touch

Let their imagination bloom. Gather some cardboard or paper, colourful pens and a few flowers from the garden (or ones you’ve collected on a walk) and let the kids create their very own floral masterpiece. It’s a lovely little project that doubles as a handmade gift for someone special.

5. Make memories that stick

What to do with all those happy snaps? Take inspiration from the game’s scrapbook feature and turn fun family photos into a keepsake. Print a few favourites, add stickers, drawings and funny captions, and let the kids tell the story of their adventures.

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The fun doesn’t stop there

It’s not often a video game encourages kids to get out and play in real life – that’s the beauty of Bluey’s Happy Snaps. A research review from Queensland University of Technology highlighted how the game’s open-ended activities and opportunities to make choices can support children’s creativity, autonomy and sense of competence.

And with two-player gameplay, Bluey’s Happy Snaps is something families can enjoy together, too.

Because as Bluey has shown us time and again, sometimes the best family fun starts with the simplest ideas. And a little imagination, of course.

Bluey’s Happy Snaps is out now on PC and consoles.

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