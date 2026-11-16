“A lot of my colleagues thought I’d gone crazy”: How reporter Colleen Egan righted a great Australian injustice

Andrew Mallard knew he wasn’t a murderer, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

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His parents, Roy and Grace, always stood by him, as did his sister Jacqui. But what could one family possibly do in the face of a 20-year jail sentence?

Their answer was to get Colleen Egan, a Perth investigative reporter, involved. It was a decision that would change all their lives and take them on an almost 30-year journey that continues today.

Colleen Egan started looking at Mallard’s case in 1998. (Credit: Artemis Films MoaM production shots)

“I started off and I just looked at the facts … I was being cold, methodical and objective,” Colleen tells New Idea.

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“But after many years of looking into it, and then a lie detector test, I was like, wow, he really didn’t do it and it was kind of devastating that that was true.”

Mallard had been convicted of the 1994 murder of Pamela Lawrence at her West Perth jewellery shop.

The mother of two was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight. Mallard, who was living on the streets in the area following a nervous breakdown, quickly became the prime suspect.

Pamela Lawrence was bludgeoned to death in her shop. (Credit: Supplied)

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Suffering from delusions he was an undercover police officer, Mallard speculated in police interviews about how he believed the murder could have been committed.

This became the basis of what was presented in court as a confession. He also drew a detailed picture of a wrench which the prosecution told the court he used to kill Pamela.

After years of work, multiple appeals and 12 years in jail, Colleen was part of the team to see Mallard finally freed in February 2006.

They presented a pattern of manipulation of evidence against Mallard, along with the conclusion by a pathologist that a wrench could not have caused Pamela’s injuries.

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The late Andrew was always supported by family. (Credit: Artemis Films MoaM production shots)

“There were times when it was tough. A lot of my colleagues thought I’d gone crazy – why was I was trying to get a murderer out of jail?” Colleen says. “But it was absolutely worth it.”

Her investigations meant the police file was reopened and the handprint of another man who was at the murder scene was finally investigated. It was that of Simon Rochford – who was already serving 15 years for the murder of his girlfriend, Brigitta Dickens.

He was announced as the prime suspect in May 2006, but took his own life in his jail cell that night.

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The story is the basis of the new ABC docuseries, Mark of a Murderer, that Colleen has worked on for the last three years. It’s taken her to the UK, where she and a team of crime investigators have linked British-born Rochford to more unsolved murders in Gloucestershire.

“I knew that there were things that happened in his hometown and I really just wanted to find out the full extent of who he was,” she says. “I’ve ended up with this long saga.”

The whole experience has also led Colleen to campaign for a Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) –an independent body that investigates suspected miscarriages of justice.

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Other countries have them, and Colleen says if Australia did too, people like Mallard would have been exonerated much earlier.

Simon Rochford was already in jail when he was identified as a prime suspect for the Lawrence murder [Credit: Supplied]

“The evidence was there on the DPP file. The evidence was there in the fingerprint files and we just had no way of getting to it,” she says, adding that the compensation payout Mallard got could only go so far. “He lost years of his life … he wanted to have a family, children.”

The tragedy is that Mallard can’t even make up for all that lost time because he died in a hit and run after he moved to Los Angeles in 2019, aged 56.

It was devastating for his family and Colleen, but also made her more determined to fight for justice.

“Things have to change,” she says. “If you just take just this one case, you can see how a CCRC could have saved the Mallard family and the Lawrence family so much trauma. You can just see the difference it could make.”

Mark of a Murderer Premieres on ABC TV on November 16, 8.30pm, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview