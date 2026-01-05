Who is Peter Phillips’ fiancée Harriet Sperling? Meet the nurse who is set to wed King Charles’ nephew

Peter Phillips is best known as the son of Princess Anne and the nephew of King Charles.

The businessman, 48, doesn’t have a royal title as his parents, Anne and Mark Phillips, chose to raise him and his sister, Zara Tindall, to have more private lives.

Instead, Peter works as the managing director of sports firm SEL UK, while he is believed to live at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, an estate which belongs to his mother.

He was previously married to Autumn Kelly, though they separated in 2019, and they share two children, Savannah and Isla.

Since their split, Queen Elizabeth’s oldest grandson has found love again with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, and they are engaged to be married.

Peter Phillips is engaged to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. (Credit: Getty)

Is Peter Phillips in a relationship?

Peter was first linked to Harriet in early 2024, and they went public with their relationship at the Badminton Horse Trials in May of that year.

They attended the event with Peter’s two daughters, his sister Zara, and her husband, Mike, and Queen Camilla.

At the time, one of Peter’s friends told The Telegraph that they were “enjoying each other’s company and spending time together like any normal couple”.

Harriet has also rubbed shoulders with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot, appearing in the carriage procession with Peter in June 2025.

It was a clear sign that their relationship was getting serious, cementing Harriet’s future as Peter’s bride.

Peter and Harriet were most recently seen together at the New Year’s Day Racing Meet in Cheltenham. (Credit: Getty)

How did Peter Phillips meet Harriet Sperling?

Peter and Harriet were believed to have met at a sporting event involving their children.

While Peter is a father to daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, Harriet has a teenage daughter, Georgina, from a previous relationship.

Is Peter Phillips getting married?

Peter and Harriet announced their engagement on August 1, 2025.

The news was revealed in an announcement shared on behalf of the couple with Hello Magazine.

“Mr. Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms. Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement,” the statement read.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been informed of the announcement.

“No date has been officially set for the wedding.”

At the time, the magazine’s royal editor, Emily Nash, revealed that Harriet had been “warmly welcomed” into the royal family.

Peter and Harriet haven’t yet set a wedding date. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Harriet Sperling?

Little is known about Harriet, but she is believed to have been born in 1980, making her around 45 years old.

She is the daughter of Rupert Hugh Sanders and Mary Elizabeth Hoskins.

Has Harriet Sperling been married before?

Yes. Harriet was previously married to fitness instructor Antonio St John Sperling.

During their relationship, they welcomed a daughter, Georgina, together.

It is not known when they separated, but Harriet is believed to have started dating Peter in early 2024.

Harriet works as a nurse for the NHS and has been welcomed into the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

Where does Harriet Sperling work?

Harriet works as a paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, the UK’s national health service.

She studied at St Mary’s University in Twickenham and specialised in paediatric care at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Harriet, who now lives in Gloucestershire, is said to specialise in early brain development.

