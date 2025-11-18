EXCLUSIVE: Zara Tindall will take on more duties like a Princess

Princess Anne has reportedly told her daughter, Zara Tindall, that she is going to be assigned additional duties in the new year.

While still a royal, she does not have a title.

“Anne’s been leaning on Zara to help prepare for the Festival of Nine Lessons carol service in London this year, and the understanding is she’s going to be shadowing her mum’s duties in case she has to step in,” a source exclusively told New Idea.

“Anne’s health is at the point where it can be unpredictable, so it makes sense to have Zara on standby.”

The source also said that the Princess Royal wanted to show Zara traditions she valued.

“But more than that, Anne wants Zara to be able to continue some of the traditions important to her, like organising this annual carol service at the Tower of London in her role as President of The Mission to Seafarers,” they explained.

Why doesn’t Zara Tindall have a royal title?

Princess Anne opted not to give her daughter and son, Peter Phillips, titles.

However, they were not automatically entitled to receive titles, as tradition stipulates that only fathers may pass them down.

Not only that, but royal children can only be called Prince or Princess if their fathers are in the direct line of succession.

Despite this, Queen Elizabeth II extended the courtesy to Zara and Peter, but Anne declined.

“I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do,” Princess Anne said to Vanity Fair in 2020.

In the lead-up to her 44th birthday in May, Zara told the Mirror that the royal family is “like any other family”.

She told the publication that her lineage presents its challenges, especially in her equestrian career.

“No one would believe me, but there were a lot of disadvantages. But the amazing thing about sport is that it is a level playing field,” she said.

“You have to run out, and you have to perform. If you want to get on the team, you have to win. You have to be consistent. You can’t fake it.”