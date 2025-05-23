Mike Tindall has given the biggest hint yet that wife Zara could soon be the next royal hitting the TV dancefloor!

The former rugby union player shared a cheeky post to Instagram on May 17, teasing her debut on the UK juggernaut Strictly Come Dancing.

In the photo, the royal is dancing with judge Anton Du Beke, who has also starred on the show as a professional dancer.

“I always said she would be great on Strictly! Mike teased of his wife of 13 years and tagged Anton and the show’s official Instagram account.

Fans were quick to share their excitement at the possibility of Zara twirling it up on the dancefloor!

“Please make this happen😍,” one follower begged.

“Yes… can we all email the BBC to get Zara on Strictly,” another requested.

Is Zara Tindall competing on Strictly Come Dancing? Hubby Mike certainly has our hopes high! (Credit: Getty)

One follower even suggested some of the other royals should compete on the show, too! And it seems they could very well get their wish, with another family member already rumoured to be in the running!

A source told The Mirror, that Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles, who has been a guest judge on MasterChef on the BBC, is “being lined up” for the show.

“Top of their wish list is MasterChef star Tom,” the source revealed of the British chef, writer, and food critic.

“His name was also sounded out last year, but never materialised. Bosses hope they’ll have better luck this year.

“It would be a coup to sign someone with such a strong royal link. Maybe we could see Camilla and Charles in the audience?”

Tom Parker Bowle is also rumoured to be in talks to go on Strictly Come Dancing, so perhaps if they both say yes, he might compete against Zara Tindall! (Credit: Getty)

And given the Queen is very much a fan of the show, there’s every chance we might see her and King Charles cheering him on from the audience.

While the BBC has not released the names of stars joining the 2025 season, the network announced its line-up of professional dancers in April.

The show has been a hit since 2004, and the BBC confirmed that the 22nd season will air in autumn in the UK.

Watch this space for any more updates!