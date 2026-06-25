How you can win free dinners every week and a dream holiday – and what chicken has to do with it

With June almost over and winter officially setting in, the last thing to think about is Christmas in July and festive clichés.
But what if we told you there’s $20,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, including a once in a lifetime Australian holiday?
Now that’s a reason to smile, because Red Rooster is making the chilly season a bit warmer by treating their Red Royalty members with a giveaway.
The Goods
If you’re a member or keen to sign up as soon as you can, you’re automatically in the running to score:
- One year’s worth of FREE Red Rooster, so you can take a night off cooking every week!
- A Red Rooster Vespa
- A dream holiday to Australia’s legendary Red Centre
To make it even better, there are no complicated boxes to check, or hidden forms to fill out.
Beat the supermarkets: $10 whole roasted chooks
We all know it’s hard to stretch the weekly grocery budget, with your supermarket roast chicken costing an average of $13.00.
From now until June 30, they are dropping an exclusive voucher into the app for a Whole Roast Chicken for just $10.00 (normally $15.95).
Even if you aren’t a member yet, when you sign up, this budget-saving perk is added instantly.
But the perks don’t end in June.
Throughout July, members will get freebies, exclusive offers and discounts landing every single week.
Ready to score a bargain? Download the app, join Red Royalty, and let the wins come through.
It doesn’t matter if you’re ordering via delivery, Click & Collect, or going to a Red Rooster location; the rewards are just the same.