How you can win free dinners every week and a dream holiday – and what chicken has to do with it

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With June almost over and winter officially setting in, the last thing to think about is Christmas in July and festive clichés.

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But what if we told you there’s $20,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, including a once in a lifetime Australian holiday?

Now that’s a reason to smile, because Red Rooster is making the chilly season a bit warmer by treating their Red Royalty members with a giveaway.

Red Rooster’s ultimate giveaway has rewards that just keep on coming, including $20,000 worth of prizes. (Credit: Red Rooster)

The Goods

If you’re a member or keen to sign up as soon as you can, you’re automatically in the running to score:

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To make it even better, there are no complicated boxes to check, or hidden forms to fill out.

A $10 roast chicken is the perfect excuse for a dinner treat for the family that won’t break the bank. It won’t last forever though! (Credit: Red Rooster)

Beat the supermarkets: $10 whole roasted chooks

We all know it’s hard to stretch the weekly grocery budget, with your supermarket roast chicken costing an average of $13.00.

From now until June 30, they are dropping an exclusive voucher into the app for a Whole Roast Chicken for just $10.00 (normally $15.95).

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Even if you aren’t a member yet, when you sign up, this budget-saving perk is added instantly.

But the perks don’t end in June.

Throughout July, members will get freebies, exclusive offers and discounts landing every single week.

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Ready to score a bargain? Download the app, join Red Royalty, and let the wins come through.

It doesn’t matter if you’re ordering via delivery, Click & Collect, or going to a Red Rooster location; the rewards are just the same.

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