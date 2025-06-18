The royal family has stepped out in style for the 2025 Royal Ascot, an annual horse racing event that takes place each year at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England.

In 2025, the Royal Ascot is taking place from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21, with thousands of onlookers expected to watch the races alongside the royal family, who have a long tradition of attending.

From working royals such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, to the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall, who are part of the extended royal family, the prestigious event is a rare time when the royals reunite amidst their busy schedules.

All the best photos of the royal family at Royal Ascot in 2025