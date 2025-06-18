  •  
All the best photos of the royal family at the 2025 Royal Ascot races

The yearly horse racing event is a favourite for the royal family to attend.
The royal family has stepped out in style for the 2025 Royal Ascot, an annual horse racing event that takes place each year at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England.

In 2025, the Royal Ascot is taking place from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21, with thousands of onlookers expected to watch the races alongside the royal family, who have a long tradition of attending.

From working royals such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, to the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall, who are part of the extended royal family, the prestigious event is a rare time when the royals reunite amidst their busy schedules.

All the best photos of the royal family at Royal Ascot in 2025

King Charles III and Queen Camilla
(Credit: Getty)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Day One

Princess Anne
(Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne, Princess Royal

Day One

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
(Credit: Getty)

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Day One

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
(Credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Day One

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
(Credit: Getty)

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Day One

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillip
(Credit: Getty)

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillip

Day One

