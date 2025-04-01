They say Paris is the City of Love, but for King Charles and Queen Camilla, Rome will just have to do!

The couple will mark their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy next week, while in the midst of their three-day state visit to the country.

The royal couple will be on tour in Italy when they celebrate their wedding anniversary. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s very much going to be business as usual,” an insider tells New Idea.

“Charles and Camilla will celebrate their anniversary privately – but it will also be quite low-key.”

While the pair, who call each other ‘Fred’ and ‘Gladys’ in private, remains “completely in love”, our source says they aren’t making a public fuss about their special day because they don’t want to take attention away from the tour.

The wedding was attended by the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. (Credit: Getty)

“Charles also feels as if he’s still making up for lost time after being diagnosed with cancer last year, and having to take time away from royal duty then,” our source adds.

While Charles’ treatment is ongoing, he was buoyed by the success of last year’s royal tour to Australia and Samoa. He wants his work and this tour to be the focus, instead of their private milestone.

Their Aussie tour in 2024 was a huge success. (Credit: Getty)

That’s not to say Charles, 76, won’t spoil Camilla, 77 rotten! He recently splashed out almost $6 million to purchase the property next door to Ray Mill House, her Wiltshire bolthole.

And while on tour in Northern Ireland last week, Camilla wore a previously unseen diamond bird brooch, which some speculated may have been an early gift.

“On their actual anniversary, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Charles and Camilla simply exchange smaller, but sentimentally valuable gifts,” our source explains.

Charles and Camilla share a little history. (Credit: Shutterstock)

First meeting at a polo match in 1970, Charles and Camilla formed a close bond that barely weakened during their respective marriages to Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles.

After officially becoming a couple in 1999, Charles proposed in February 2005. They wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall two months later.

