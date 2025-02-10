Every confirmed royal tour the British Royal Family will undertake in 2025

If there is one thing we can count on when it comes to the British Royal Family, it’s the memorable visits they make across the globe.

Whether it’s meeting world leaders, commemorating historic anniversaries, exploring issues they care about or connecting with international fans, they make their mark.

See which members of the royal family will be touring the world throughout 2025.

Which overseas tours are the royals going on in 2025?

The King and Queen had a whirlwind visit to Australia in October 2024. (Credit: Getty)

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Following his visit to Poland to mark 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in January, the King will continue undertaking royal tours with his wife by his side throughout 2025.

HELLO! has reported that their Majesties will be in Italy in early April with visits to Rome and Ravenna, and are likely to be there for their 20th anniversary on April 9.

They are also expected to visit Pope Francis at Vatican City to mark Italy’s Jubilee Year, with The Mirror reporting the King will also visit the Sistine Chapel in the Apostolic Palace.

“It is very much the intention of both parties to have both a public and private audience with one another,” a royal source told the publication.

“There is huge respect for one another and in such an important year for Italy and period in the King’s reign, the gathering will be all the more momentous.”

Charles and Camilla had a busy schedule when they toured Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Will it be as jam-packed as their visit to Australia in October 2024? Only time will tell.

Following their jaunts Down Under and to Samoa, a palace official told the Daily Telegraph that more visits were on the cards in 2025 as the King adapted to his cancer treatment.

“We’re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” they said in October 2024.

The Mirror also reported that the King and Queen could also conduct visits in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

There are also reports that the royal family will be involved in marking 80 years since the Victory in Europe Day on May 8, and Victory over Japan Day on August 15.

Prince William and Robert Irwin in South Africa. (Credit: Getty)

Prince William and Princess Catherine

While he was visiting Cape Town in November 2024, Prince William said he and his wife were hopeful to travel in 2025 on royal duties.

“I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up,” he said.

Princess Anne went to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in January. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal visited South Africa in January for a series of engagements, which included a variety of site visits and tours.

A passionate horse rider, she went to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association. It provides free equine therapy, sport and training to the most vulnerable. She was there last in November 1994.

Another memorable visit was when she unveiled the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. The monument honours the legacy of South African military labours in the First World War.

So far, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Nepal for six days in February. (Credit: Getty)

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie

The Duke and Duchess were the first royals in more than 30 years to go to Nepal when they visited for a six-day tour in February.

Their visit was part of their commitment to causes such as protecting survivors of gender-based violence, eye health initiatives in remote areas, and those being supported by the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

