A look inside Natalie Bassingthwaighte’s “beautiful” relationship

After shooting to fame as Izzy Hoyland on Neighbours and becoming the lead singer of Aussie band Rogue Traders in the early noughties, very little of Natalie Bassingthwaighte’s private life has remained, well, private!

Advertisement

But after decades of trying to keep her personal relationships to herself, the now 49-year-old has done a 180, regularly taking to social media and speaking with the media about her new relationship.

Natalie went public with her new relationship in November 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Natalie Bassingthwaighte gay?

In November 2023, the Rogue Traders lead singer revealed to Stellar that she was in a same-sex relationship with “a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me happy.”

Fast forward to January 2024, and Natalie revealed how relieved she felt to share the news with the general public.

Advertisement

“It felt like a relief when I said it in Stellar because I didn’t know I was going to say it,” she admitted at the time.

“I was just sitting there and I’m like: ‘I think you say it. I think you say it. It’s coming out”… As soon as I left the interview I burst into tears and felt an overwhelming sense of relief – but then came fear. How is it going to be received?”

Despite receiving backlash from online trolls, Natalie said she had never felt more comfortable in her own skin.

“I can say that I honestly feel more like myself than I ever had in my life.”

Advertisement

The couple met while they were nothing working on a musical production. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Natalie Bassingthwaighte dating?

Given Natalie’s busy schedule as a star of both the screen and stage, it comes as no surprise that she met her partner Pip Loth while working on the 2021 Australia tour of Jagged Little Pill.

While Natalie was starring as the main character Mary Jane Healy in the stage adaption inspired by the music of Alanis Morrissette, her future flame was working behind the scenes as a stage manager on the production.

Quickly a friendship blossomed, soon growing into something stronger as they spent more time with each other.

Advertisement

The couple regularly share tributes to one another on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Over the course of their relationship, the couple have frequently taken to social media to share tributes to one another, Natalie recently thanking her girlfriend for “seeing her.”

“My ❤️ I am grateful for you. I am excited for the adventures ahead. I am manifesting many more. Te amo,” she shared on June 5 as the caption of a photo of the couple exchanging a romantic embrace while in water.

Prior to that, Pip described her partner as “the most incredible woman.”

Advertisement

“[She] is not only giving me strength, support, love, and immense joy but is teaching me to understand and accept that I am deserving of these things and have them within myself too.”

Natalie and her ex-husband Cameron are still on very friendly terms and happily co-parent their two children together. (Credit: Getty)

Was Natalie Bassingthwaighte married?

Natalie Bassingthwaighte was married to her fellow Rogue Traders band member Cameron McGlinchey from 2011 until 2022.

They share children Harper, 13, and Hendrix, together.

Advertisement

Speaking with the Daily Mail shortly after their split became public, a source close to the mother-of-two said the pair had remained on friendly terms since their divorce.

Natalie herself told Stellar shortly after that her former marriage was “beautiful.”

“We admire and respect each other, and there’s love there. It’s just different,” she also shared with the publication.

Want to discover your love story? Start your journey for FREE with Harmony.

Advertisement