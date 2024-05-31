Your go-to guide to the current Neighbours cast

For almost 40 years, Neighbours has been broadcast on television screens in Australia and abroad.

The long-running television soap opera has kickstarted the careers of countless big names (need we mention Kylie Minogue or Margot Robbie) and cemented itself as a mainstay in Australia’s cultural fabric.

The current cast of Neighbours in 2024. (Credit: Channel Ten)

But across thousands of iconic episodes, and a rotating cast of characters who have all at one point called the fictional town of Erinsborough home, we understand that it can be hard to keep track of who all the new faces are on Ramsay Street in the rebooted series.

Fan favourites such as Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), Ryan Moloney (Toadfish Rebecchi) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) have all returned, but there are also some fresh new faces to keep an eye on…

Who is in the Neighbours cast?