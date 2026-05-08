EXCLUSIVE: What Mother’s Day means to these MasterChef Australia contestants

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate, and these MasterChef Australia contestants and mums are cherishing it after filming another season of the show.

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New Idea spoke with a few of the mothers from this year’s season about the food memories they’ve made with their families, and what they’re looking forward to this Mother’s Day.

See what they said below.

When it comes to making memories with her four children and extended family, Hannah Johnson said food was a core part of that.

“I believe these shared memories will build into bring my family closer,” she explained to New Idea.

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Hannah loves cooking with her kids. (Credit: Supplied)

Making gingerbread houses has become an annual event at her house, as have Thanksgiving feasts.

Not only that, but she also loves involving her children as her little helpers.

“I love to make fresh pasta and gnocchi with my kids and get them to help shape it,” she continued. “When the kids are involved, it usually means at dinner, there are no complaints!”

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For Kanika Gadyok, she also loves having her daughters with her in the kitchen.

“My girls are always in the kitchen with me – they love helping, whether I’m rolling paranthas, kneading dough, or even making eggs,” she explained.

“And I have to say, they are my harshest critics too. They’ll happily tell me, ‘This is yucky,’ and then move on like nothing happened!”

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Kanika loves creating memories around food with her daughters. (Credit: Supplied)

This Mother’s Day, she also plans to create more food memories with them.

“Mother’s Day is all about us baking a cake together – it’s messy, fun, and full of laughter,” she continued. “The most special part, though, is that my girls and their dad make me breakfast in the morning. That simple gesture means everything to me.”

For Lydia Kamperos, Sunday breakfast is a treasured ritual in her household, where they all make it together.

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“It can be a bit chaotic as four opinionated cooks in one kitchen can become a little lively but always fun,” she shared with us.

Having inherited her love of cooking from her mother, aunties and uncles, she says it’s a way to share traditions.

Growing up in a Greek household, big gatherings and feasts are the norm.

Food is a love language in Lydia’s house. (Credit: Supplied)

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“Even the act of cooking together bonds us. Food is always about being together and most importantly how we show love,” she told New Idea.

As for what she loves to have on Mother’s Day?

“Honestly, I would eat anything on Mother’s Day as long as it is served to me in bed, with coffee with everyone piled in around me like a little family nest,” she continued, which also includes her two dogs.

“It could be a pastry, a bacon‑and‑egg roll, and my gift, of course. This one really is about having us all together.”

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Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm, and every Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and online.