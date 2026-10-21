Twin baby joy: Lynne McGranger is “busier than ever” after leaving Home and Away

She was known for nearly 33 years as Irene Roberts on Home and Away, but Lynne McGranger is loving her latest role of grandmother.

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The actress’ daughter Clancy McWaters gave birth to fraternal twin daughters in May and Lynne tells New Idea that whilst life after Summer Bay has been “very busy”, she’s “loving it”.

Lynne’s daughter Clancy and son-in-law Luke welcomed twin girls in May. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m currently rehearsing for the third incarnation of The Grandparents Club, I’ve been travelling, I just finished doing Who Do You Think You Are, I have a Sydney Theatre Company play lined up next year and I’ve just become a grandmother of twin girls so I’m kind of busy,” Lynne told us at the recent Focus on Ability Short Film Festival.

“Probably busier than when I was on Home and Away. It’s all going well.”

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The twins, now five-months-old, are already showing off their different personalities, according to their proud granny.

“They’re gorgeous. Stevie Grace was first out by about 30 seconds, what Stevie wants, Stevie gets! Daisy Joy who is the second one she’s a lot more sanguine, she’s a lot like her mum but they’re both beautiful and they’re just at the age now where they’re starting to notice each other and they’re sleeping in the same cot. They’re just divine, I love them dearly.”

“They’re just divine, I love them dearly.” (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking of the “life-affirming” film festival, which celebrates the diverse experiences and achievements of people with disabilities, Lynne remarked on the remarkable way it gives all people the chance to express their creativity.

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“When I was here two years ago I got such a buzz out of seeing people giving everything a crack, giving what their passion is a go and not letting anything get in the way,” she said.

“It’s so uplifting and puts your own ‘problems’ into perspective and makes you go ‘wow there are some incredible humans out there who will refuse to allow anything to stop them doing what they love.'”

Lynne posed for photos with fellow actress Paula Duncan at the Focus on Ability Film Festival Awards. (Credit: Supplied)

Lynne also posed for photos with fellow Home and Away alum Paula Duncan, who has been the film festival’s ambassador for 16 years.

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“She’s extraordinary, she’s always been such a go-getter,” Lynne said of Paula. “She does what she says she’s going to do. I’m a bit of a gunner but she’s not and she’s very inspiring, and a lovely lady and a good friend.”