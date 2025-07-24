Lynne McGranger’s daughter: Life, love and her ‘quite different’ childhood

Beaming at the camera standing side-by-side in Summer Bay’s beloved diner, Home & Away star Lynne McGranger and her lookalike daughter Clancy McWaters looked at home on set.

Advertisement

It’s just one of the photos shared to Instagram that showcases the deep bond between the popular Channel 7 star and the 34-year-old she calls a “triple threat”.

Clancy is a pilates and yoga instructor in Sydney, according to her LinkedIn profile, yet she also has a professional background in dance and theatre, so it’s perhaps no surprise to discover she’s appeared as an extra on Home & Away on occasion during her mum’s 33-year stint on the show.

“I have trained extensively in Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Musical Theatre, Hip Hop, Acting, Singing and Gymnastics throughout Sydney,” Clancy says on LinkedIn, adding that her acting accomplishments gave her the “tools and confidence” to create her first business.

Indeed, it’s clear that Lynne is enormously proud of the path her daughter has taken in life.

Advertisement

Clancy has made an appearance on the set of Home & Away with her mum, and the pair share a close bond. Credit: Instagram/clancy.movement

How Lynne McGranger raised her daughter

In Clancy’s early childhood, Lynne and her partner Paul McWaters, chose what was then a non-conventional family set-up.

Lynne was the primary earner and Paul the stay-at-home dad – a role Lynne said he deeply enjoyed.

“He would do the reading. Take her to ballet, to netball. He loved it. I don’t know how parents cope with young children when they’re both working,” Lynne told the Australian Women’s Weekly in July 2025. “Invariably someone’s just earning money to pay for childcare, so we were very blessed for Paul to bring her up through her school years.”

Advertisement

Clancy, herself, also reflected on the arrangement in the interview, shedding light on the positive impact it had.

“Mum and Dad – they’re not married – were quite different to other families,” she told the publication.

“Mum was the main breadwinner and it’s been cool because I’ve been raised with the belief that it doesn’t have to be that way where the woman stays at home, and men go to work. I’ve got two awesome role models.”

While Lynne and Paul are still yet to marry, a close friend previously told New Idea that now Home & Away filming commitments are no longer a tie, a wedding could still be on the cards for the couple.

Advertisement

Lynne McGranger and husband Paul at her daughter’s wedding. Credit: Instagram/Lynne McGranger

Is Lynne McGranger married?

“Lynne used to joke that she and Paul would tie the knot when their daughter Clancy got married. She thought the idea of a double wedding was hilarious,” the insider said.

“But Clancy got married in August 2023 and her parents stubbornly kept their de facto status. All that could change now Lynne has more time on her hands. Watch this space.”

Certainly, Lynne was overjoyed by becoming a mother of the bride when Clancy wed fiance Luke Dickson in August 2023.

Advertisement

“She’s our only child and when we got told (about the engagement) in September 2021, I remember she FaceTimed me and said, ‘So we’ve got a bit of news’,” Lynne told 7NEWS.com.au in July 2023.

“I thought she was pregnant, which I wouldn’t have minded,” the actress continued. “She saw the look on my face and went, ‘No mum I’m not pregnant but…’ and she lifted up her finger with the engagement ring on it.”

Lynne went on to say the news was a “lovely surprise”.

Clancy McWaters and husband Luke. Credit: Instagram/clancy.movement

Advertisement

Does Lynne McGranger have grandchildren?

In a 2024 interview with New Idea, Lynne joked about how she and Paul were waiting “with bated breath” to become grandparents, although it should be noted that they do have a “grand fur baby”, a dog named Zaba.

“Our daughter Clancy and her gorgeous husband Luke have other fish to fry first, but I just want to be a grandparent before I lose my marbles!” the star admitted.

“I said to my daughter, “Come on, hurry up. We haven’t got all day. What do you think honeymoons are for? They’re not for fun and games – get on with it!”

In the same interview, Lynne admitted she’s never known her own grandparents on her father’s side because they died before she was born.

Advertisement

“But I suspect I would have loved them, my dad was a real character,” she said. “My mother’s mum was a funny old thing. She wasn’t a warm and squishy kind of person. My pa, who happened to be my mother’s stepfather, adored us. I was very close to him.

“If Paul and I could be grandparents like he was, I would be more than satisfied,” she added.

Lynne and Paul do have a “grand fur baby”, a dog named Zaba.

So what does Lynne say about being at the centre of a celebration of her own – a wedding at last? The star remains steadfastly chilled about the subject.

Advertisement

Giving a rare insight into her relationship with Paul to New Idea in 2014, Lynne joked: “I invited him round to my place in 1984 [after having dinner together] and he never went home. Still hasn’t.”

She added that she was in no rush to tie the knot.

“We always joke and say we’ll do it when we want some white goods, and I’m here to tell you now, we need a new washing machine,” she laughed.

Advertisement