MasterChef’s Andy Allen marks major family milestone with baby Jude

Andy Allen has been celebrating many “firsts” since welcoming his baby boy, Jude.
The MasterChef judge, 38, is soaking up his paternity leave, and now, he and wife Alexandra have embarked on their first holiday as a family-of-three!
The trio have been enjoying a snowy break in Queenstown, New Zealand, and their photo album is absolutely precious.
Scroll down for all the best photographs from the trip.
All of Andy Allen’s sweetest family photos
Growing up so fast!
We couldn’t stop smiling at this heartwarming photo of Jude wrapped up in an adult-sized dressing gown.
He’s getting so big already!
Family walks
Jude has certainly seen the sights on their New Zealand getaway so far, enjoying some chilly walks with his parents.
Dinner time
Every inch the doting father, Andy cuddled up to Jude as they enjoyed a meal out during their picture-perfect trip.
What about the view?
While Alexandra enjoyed the stunning views at a mountainside meal, Jude seemed more preoccupied with the look of the food!
A chilly day!
Jude has seen snow for the first time during his New Zealand holiday, and he was bundled up ready for the cold.
Sweet selfies
Andy and Alexandra look in their element as new parents, and they’re soaking up every moment.
Skiing already?!
While he might be too young to strap on a pair of skis, he has still hit the slopes.
Alexandra and Andy took this family snap at the bottom of the slopes, before heading up for some snowboarding without baby Jude.
Snow time!
He might be an Aussie, but Jude seemed to be loving the snow in his cosy onesie!
Aquarium visit
Even before jetting off to New Zealand, Jude had already seen some sights in Sydney.
Andy and Alexandra recently took him for a day out at the Aquarium, and he saw all the fish!
How cute
Jude looked happier than ever as he enjoyed a cosy day around the house in this adorable photograph.
Mellow moments
Andy hasn’t shied away from sharing the low-key family moments since welcoming baby Jude.
He’s here!
Andy and Alexandra announced the news of Jude’s arrival in an Instagram post shared on April 17 with this sweet snap.
“Our perfect little boy was welcomed into the world on April 13th,” they wrote in a caption.
“Couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve created, we love you so much already!”
First family photo
They also shared their first photograph as a family, with Alexandra craddling baby Jude in hospital.
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