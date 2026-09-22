MasterChef’s Andy Allen marks major family milestone with baby Jude

Andy Allen has been celebrating many “firsts” since welcoming his baby boy, Jude.

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The MasterChef judge, 38, is soaking up his paternity leave, and now, he and wife Alexandra have embarked on their first holiday as a family-of-three!

The trio have been enjoying a snowy break in Queenstown, New Zealand, and their photo album is absolutely precious.

Scroll down for all the best photographs from the trip.

All of Andy Allen’s sweetest family photos

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