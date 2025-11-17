MasterChef judge Andy Allen shares exciting family update

MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen has revealed that he’s expecting his first child with his wife, Alex!

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on November 17, in a joint post.

“We’ve been cooking up something pretty special… 🥰 Welcoming a little duckling in April!” they shared with a carousel of photos, in reference to Andy co-owning the Three Blue Ducks restaurant group.

In the gallery, the couple smiles and embraces before Andy touches Alex’s baby bump.

Andy Allen is expecting a baby with his wife Alex! (Credit: Instagram)

Contestants from the show were quick to flood the comments section, sharing their excitement.

“Congratulations, how special ❤️❤️,” Declan Cleary, who is also expecting a baby with contestant Sarah Todd, wrote.

“This is incredible! Huge congratulations ❤️❤️,” Rhi Anderson wrote.

MasterChef Australia 2025 winner, Laura Sharrad, also shared her congratulations to the couple.

Judge and show alumni Poh Ling Yeow wrote: “Eeeeeeeep this is amazing news. Congrats you guys!!!! 👏♥️”.

Judge Sofia Levin also said it was the “best news”.

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

International chef and guest judge, Gordon Ramsay, sent his congratulations.

Long-time friend Lauren Zonfrillo, the widow of late MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, also shared her excitement.

“So, so, so wonderful!” she wrote. “Love you both so much, can’t wait for another Allen to cuddle. xx”

Andy also posted a picture of Alex with a pram to his Instagram stories, captioned “And so it begins…”

Andy and Alex have been together for almost 10 years. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Andy Allen meet his wife?

The MasterChef Australia judge met his wife at a party after he went on the show.

But she was unaware of his fame, and someone had to tell her who he was.

“When we met, she had no idea who I was,” he told our sister publication TV Week. “We were both at a party just after I won, and a few people were talking about it. She kept saying, ‘You won MasterChef?’ She thought it was a joke.”

A few years later, their paths crossed again. Four years later, he proposed in 2020 in New Zealand.

The couple then married in 2022.

