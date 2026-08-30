“He’s on her radar!”: Demi Moore sparks romance rumours with Home and Away star

NEED TO KNOW Hollywood actress Demi Moore reportedly has a new leading man, Aussie actor Luke Bracey , who started his career in 2009 on Home and Away.

reportedly has a new leading man, Aussie actor , who started his career in 2009 on Luke has been making a splash in the US with his starring role in Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie reboot.

reboot. Demi has been single for more than four years, following her split from Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022.

Advertisement

Demi Moore has been single for the past four years, but she’s apparently now got her eye firmly on a new toy-boy suitor – and he’s an Aussie!

Former Home and Away star Luke Bracey has been making a splash in the US with his starring role in Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie reboot, and we hear Demi is one of the women he’s captivated from afar.

“The show has suddenly put Luke on a lot of people’s radars, including Demi’s,” an insider tells New Idea.

“I don’t think Demi is at all aware of the fact that Luke has been trying to break into Hollywood in a big way for 15 years! But he has managed to grab her attention at a time when they are both [believed to be] single.”

Advertisement

Demi Moore is said to have her eye on Aussie actor Luke Bracey. (Credit: Shutterstock/Getty)

Demi’s last romance, with Swiss chef Daniel Humm, ended in 2022. Before that, Demi, 63, had only dated casually since her “devastating” divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2013. Demi was also famously married to Bruce Willis for 11 years until 1998, and they share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The exes remain close friends to this day.

“Not only is Luke exactly the kind of young hunk Demi has been looking for, he also has zero ties to Ashton’s expansive social circle, which is a must for anybody Demi is looking to meet,” the insider reveals.

Advertisement

Luke, 37, is known for keeping his private life close to his chest, but he has enjoyed brief romances with actress Eiza González and fellow Aussie Olympia Valance.

Back in 2013, he also sparked romance rumours with Selena Gomez, his co-star in the rom-com Monte Carlo.

Luke has never been married and has no kids, which could make him an ideal match for thrice-divorced Demi. According to recent reports, she has a preference for younger men with no strings attached at this stage in her life.

From the Bay to Hollywood! Luke began his career on Home and Away in 2009. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“Demi still has a taste for very attractive men in their thirties and early forties, and she has no problem reeling them in,” a source told RadarOnline. “When she finds one she likes, she tends to keep him around.”

Our spy says that could well be the case with Luke, as the actress expresses more than a fleeting interest in spending time with him.

“Demi has always had a weakness for the hunk of the moment, and Luke more than fits that bill,” the source adds.

“She’s been busy making back-to-back movies, but she absolutely would change her plans for the chance to meet Luke and get to know him better.”

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.