Classic series Little House on the Prairie gets Netflix reboot

Fifty years ago, a TV adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s heartwarming book series Little House on the Prairie hit TV screens.

Fans across the world fell in love with the plucky and pioneering Ingalls family and closely followed their lives in the tiny village of Walnut Grove, in the American Midwest, during the 1870s.

The Ingalls’ beloved dog Jack completed the family. (Credit: Getty)

Earlier this year, it was announced that Netflix is planning a reboot of the series, which aired for nine seasons – and 204 episodes – between 1974 to 1983. The news was greeted with jubilation by those who watched the original, with many sharing their excitement on social media.

“Get out! Best news today,” one excited fan gushed online. “Yes! Wholesome, perfect, and nostalgic,” another wrote.

However, some expressed fears that, without the late Michael Landon, who played patriarch Charles ‘Pa’ Ingalls, “it’s not Little House on the Prairie.” The actor passed away in 1991.

Melissa played Laura and supports the reboot. (Credit: Getty)

Melissa Gilbert, who famously portrayed the spirited Laura Ingalls and served as the show’s narrator, has thrown her support behind the Netflix project.

“It’s just like different versions of Little Women – new people’s interpretation of a classic story,” she said during an appearance on US chat show The View.

Melissa, now 60, added: “You have to have watched Little House on the Prairie to understand what you’re talking about.

“We were a reflection of what was happening in America in 1974 through the lens of 1874.”

Michael Landon, who passed away in 1991, played Pa Ingalls. (Credit: Getty)

The actress, who has worked steadily in film and TV since starring in the series, including playing Ma Ingalls in a Little House touring theatre production between 2009 and 2010, is not currently involved in the new project.

But she also said on The View, “I loved being a part of it, and I do think there’s room in the Little House universe for other interpretations.”

There’s no word yet on when the new version of Little House on the Prairie will hit screens, or who’ll be cast as Pa and Ma Ingalls, originally brought to life by Karen Grassle.

Nor is there any news on the young actresses who will star as Mary, Laura, and Carrie Ingalls. But whoever takes them on will have some mighty big shoes – and calico bonnets – to fill!