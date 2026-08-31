“We’ve got something to confess”: Clint Stanaway’s surprise baby update

Three months after announcing that he is set to become a father with a close friend, former Weekend Today Show star Clint Stanaway has a confession to make.

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The popular presenter – who now co-hosts the Nova 100 breakfast show Lauren & Clint – took to social media with his baby mama, former The Block star Eliza Paschke, to share an Instagram video detailing their predicament.

“We’ve got something to confess,” Eliza – who is not in a relationship with Clint and will have a co-parenting arrangement with him – explained.

“We are more than two thirds of the way through this pregnancy, and we have not purchased a single thing for the child or the child’s room or anything….” she said, joking that it was Clint’s fault.

“We’re at Baby Bunting. We need to get the main things at least.”

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Clint Stanaway and his baby mama Eliza admitted they hadn’t bought a thing for the baby. (Credit: Instagram/cstanaway)

The duo were accompanied on their shopping trip by Eliza’s sister Scarlett as they searched for the perfect car seat, bassinet and pram – while Clint cracked his fair share of “dad jokes” along the way.

Clint was certainly out of his depth in the baby aisles as he asked Eliza, “Where do we start?” and she quipped that he was “so embarrassing”.

They later enlisted the help of Baby Bunting employee Simone who helped them pick out some necessities for the new arrival, as Clint confessed they also needed some “emotional support” along the way.

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Certainly, the journey to fatherhood has already been an emotional one for the former Channel Nine star – who broke down as he told of the impending arrival during his radio show.

“I’m going to be having a baby with a really good friend of mine,” Clint shared on the radio in June.

“Her name’s Eliza and we’re going to be using a co-parenting model to have this child.

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Clint Stanaway and Eliza documented their trip to Baby Bunting. (Credit: Instagram/cstanaway)

“We’re going to have a different looking family but a family that’s not going to have any shortage of love in it.”

The star then broke down as he recalled seeing his unborn baby for the first time.

“Hearing the heartbeat and seeing your baby there, it was just like, ‘Wow…this is special’,” he said.

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“It took my breath away. And I can’t wait for you to meet my little boy or girl.”

Adding to the emotion is the fact that Clint’s beloved grandma passed away before he had the chance to tell her he was going to be a dad, something he also chatted about on his radio show.

Clint Stanaway and Eliza Paschke will have a co-parenting arrangement. (Credit: Instagram/cstanaway)

The journey to motherhood has also been something of a rollercoaster for Eliza – who used her winnings from The Block to fund egg-freezing treatment.

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“I was single with no assets to my name and had saved up just enough money for an overseas holiday. Instead of going on that holiday, I made a $10,000 investment in my future,” she shared in a 2024 column for nine.com.au.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without those winnings because as a lot of you know it is an investment.”

Eliza has called Clint a “wonderful human” who she is “so happy” to be sharing the parenting experience with.

Read more about their growing family here.

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