“Just fricking adore you”: Story behind “gorgeous” Magda Szubanski friendship melts hearts

She delighted fans with a surprise appearance at the TV Week Logies, and now beloved Aussie comedian Magda Szubanski has melted hearts by dishing on a friendship that’s deeply important to her.

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The Kath and Kim star – who announced in February 27 she was in remission from a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer – was reunited with MasterChef judge Poh Ling Yeow at the Logies, and it’s clear the duo get on like a house on fire!

Poh took to Instagram on August 28 to share how “hands down the best thing about the Logies was seeing Mags”.

Magda Szubanski was thrilled to be reunited with Poh Ling Yeow after the Logies. (Credit: Instagram/pohlingyeow)

Poh was one of seven beloved Aussie stars who were nominated for the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television at the prestigious event, with Magda the one handing out the award.

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While the accolade ultimately went to Sam Pang, Poh was just thrilled to see her friend back on stage.

“I don’t know what my face was doing but when Sharon Strzelecki walked on stage. I was experiencing a proper lasagna of emotions, one of them being the prospect of winning gold and being able to receive it from one of my fave humans!!!!!” the star shared.

“But it turns out getting to spend the next day with her and my bro and our mutual friends was the biggest win of all.”

Poh then reflected on her “fave Logie moment” – one that happened during her first afterparty 15 years ago.

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“You see I was new to the biz so while I was wandering through the sea of familiar faces no one knew who I was. I felt like a lost ghost until I spotted @magda_szubanski in jiffies with her heels slung across her wrists,” Poh shared.

“We made a beeline for each other and haven’t stopped yacking since. You can throw anything at this woman – geo politics, astrophysics, religion, neuroscience and she knows not a little but a lot about all of them.”

Poh and Magda are firm friends. (Credit: Instagram/pohlingyeow)

Poh also explained that a decade prior to that meeting, her ex had won a short film prize and Magda had been a guest on the night of the awards ceremony.

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“I sat behind her and wanted so desperately to say hi but was too embarrassed and had kicked myself since,” the star candidly admitted.

“It feels like if people are meant to be in your life, you just have to trust the universe will deliver. Love you longtime Mags 🥳💕”

Magda herself responded with a flood of love to Poh’s moving reveal

“I just fricking adore you!” she told her friend.

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“We are like two little peas in a pod, identical twins separated at birth!!!”

The star – who tells all about the year she “finally grew up” in her new memoir I Can’t Tell You But I Will, revealed it was “so special” for her to be at the Logies and “feel all the love” after a “year of tough times”.

“But also just so special to have hang time with you, Poh, and our mates Kristen, Christopher and @spooningbear.

“Always treasure time with you,” she added.

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The update about Magda and Poh delighted fans of the pair. (Credit: Instagram/magda_szubanski)

“We can never get off the phone in under an hour! I love how we range across sooo many subjects and how you are soooo frickin clever and such a unique, creative and critical thinker. So yeah. Love abounds Big time! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans of Poh and Magda were quick to take to social media to share their delight over their friendship.

“Love love love all of this 🥰,” one commenter shared.

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“What a gorgeous friendship ❤️,” another added.