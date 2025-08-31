Magda Szubanski shares sweet message to 10 year old fan from hospital bed

Magda Szubanski has shared a touching health update in the midst of her cancer battle.

In May, the Logie Hall of Fame inductee revealed she was diagnosed with stage four Mantle Cell lymphoma, which is a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.

Along with sharing another health update via Instagram on August 31, she also had a sweet message.

“Hi there. This is a special shoutout to little ten-year-old Annabella Willis in Adelaide,” she began in a hospital bed. “I just wanted to say, darling, thank you so much for your impersonation of Sharon Strezlecki.”

In the caption, the Kath and Kim star shared that the young fan dressed as her iconic character for Book Week. She also wrote that her impression was “smackin’ me around right now”, and it made her happy.

“I’m in here having chemo, and it really cheered me up. I’m very touched, and that was a beautiful thing to do, thank you, my sweet,” Magda continued.

“Lots of love to you, bye now, and lots of love to you all.”

Since her diagnosis, the actor has been candid about her journey.

When she was inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame in August, she thanked everyone for the honour and the support she had received from fans.

While she was unable to attend in person, she shared a heartfelt message via video.

“When I go online and look at those messages, every time my heart lifts and I feel that much stronger to deal with the cancer. So thank you for the love that is just pouring my way. I really feel it.”

Magda Szubanski has been open about her cancer journey. (Credit: Instagram)

Throughout her cancer journey, Magda has been candid with her followers about her progress.

In July, she revealed that Lego helped keep her busy.

“I am such an 11-year-old boy trapped in a 64-year-old lesbian’s body. I don’t know how that happened, it just is what it is,” she joked.

“Getting so bored now,” she continued.

“This will keep me busy for a bit. Tricky with chemo-induced numbness in fingertips, but…I’ve planned ahead and ordered a building kit with pliers and finger protectors!! GOOD TIMES!!! Now all I need is a Lego Queen Elizabeth II to pop in the driver’s seat.”

Magda Szubanski has provided another cancer update. (Credit: Instagram)

The month before, she thanked everyone for their loving messages and also shut down trolls.

At the time, she was targeted by conspiracy theorists who claimed that her diagnosis was linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. During the lockdown, Magda dressed as her beloved Kath and Kim character for an ad encouraging others to be safe by getting vaccinated.

“Ok. Enough! Not the conversation I want to be having right now,” she wrote on X, a day after she went public with her heartbreaking health news.

“Let me be very, very clear…I helped out as a good citizen to boost morale during COVID, but I NEVAH EVAH was an ‘avid supporter of vaccinations’ and categorically DID NOT insist on them for others. Why? Because – I’m not a frickin’ doctor!!