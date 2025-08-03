Magda Szubanski gives tearful speech as she’s inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame

Put on the footy franks and crack open the Tia Maria – beloved Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski is the newest inductee into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame!

Advertisement

The comedienne, best known for playing Sharon Strzelecki, is the 35th person to receive the prestigious career honour, and the fifth woman overall.

She follows in the footsteps of the late Ruth Cracknell, Noni Hazlehurst, Kerri-Anne Kennerley and last year’s recipient, Rebecca Gibney.

NAME NAME took to the stage to introduce Magda during the ceremony, held on August 3 at Sydney’s The Star.

“QUOTE HERE”.

Advertisement

Sadly, Magda, 64, wasn’t able to be at the Logies ceremony in person but delivered a pre-recorded speech.

What type of cancer does Magda have?

Melbourne-based Magda is currently seeking treatment for stage 4 Mantle Cell lymphoma – a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.

Advertisement

The 64-year-old shared her harrowing health news on social media on May 29th, describing her condition as “serious”.

“I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol) and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne,” she wrote.

“I won’t sugar-coat it. It’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.”

According to Magda, her “obscure” cancer was only discovered after a routine mammogram, where medical staff found that she had elevated and swollen lymph nodes.

Advertisement

After feeling “pretty ratshi* for ages”, Magda asked for additional blood tests, which eventually confirmed her diagnosis.

What are some of Magda’s notable roles?

While playing Kim’s sport-loving, second best friend Sharon Strzelecki on Kath & Kim might be Magda’s best-known role, she has a host of acting credits to her name.

She starred in sketch shows The D-Generation, Fast Forward and Full Frontal, in which she appeared alongside Jane Turner and Gina Riley.

Advertisement

In 1995, she, Jane and Gina wrote, performed and produced the first all-female Australian sketch comedy TV program Big Girl’s Blouse. This then led to Kath & Kim being developed.

Playing Sharon on Kath & Kim cemented Magda’s place in our hearts. (Credit: Getty)

Away from Fountain Lakes, Magda played Mrs Hogett in the Oscar-winning 1995 film Babe and it’s 1998 sequel, Babe: Pig in the City. She has also had acting roles on Neighbours, Rake and After the Verdict.

In theatre, she has appeared in Guys & Dolls and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to The Forum.

Advertisement

In 2015, Magda published her memoir, Reckoning, and has long been a strong advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights. Her fight for the Marriage Quality Act earned her an Office of the Order of Australia (AAO) in 2018.

Magda played a crucial role campaigning for the “Yes” vote in the same-sex marriage plebiscite. (Credit: Getty)