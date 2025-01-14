Gina Riley: Why she really disappeared!

Gina Riley and Jane Turner became Australian comedy royalty thanks to their starring roles on the hit 2000s series, Kath & Kim. But at the height of her career, Gina made the decision to step back from the spotlight – and now the true reason why has finally been revealed.

Advertisement

In a newly resurfaced Channel Nine interview, Gina, 63, shared she’d made the conscious decision to walk away from fame so she could live a normal life.

Gina is married to producer Rick McKenna. (Credit: Social media)

“As I get older, I really don’t want to be a public person, which sounds ridiculous with what I do. I’m totally boring in everyday life,” Gina said.

The Aussie comedian added both she and her co-star Jane, 64, were never comfortable with the lifestyle of being famous.

Advertisement

“We are more observers. We are not people who super belong,” Gina explained.

Gina and her co-star Jane Turner prefer the quiet life these days.

Since the hit series, Gina has only made a handful of TV appearances, including reprising her famous role as Kim Day in the 2012 movie Kath & Kimderella and 2022 miniseries Our Effluent Life: Kath & Kim.

Her limited TV credits over the past decade also includes appearances on ABC series Please Like Me and The Beautiful Lie along with sketch comedy show Open Slather.

Advertisement