Gina Riley: Why she really disappeared!

"I don't want to be a public person"
sarah lasiello
Gina Riley and Jane Turner

Gina Riley and Jane Turner became Australian comedy royalty thanks to their starring roles on the hit 2000s series, Kath & Kim. But at the height of her career, Gina made the decision to step back from the spotlight – and now the true reason why has finally been revealed.

In a newly resurfaced Channel Nine interview, Gina, 63, shared she’d made the conscious decision to walk away from fame so she could live a normal life.

Gina Riley and husband Rick McKenna
Gina is married to producer Rick McKenna. (Credit: Social media)

“As I get older, I really don’t want to be a public person, which sounds ridiculous with what I do.  I’m totally boring in everyday life,” Gina said.

The Aussie comedian added both she and her co-star Jane, 64, were never comfortable with the lifestyle of being famous.

“We are more observers. We are not people who super belong,” Gina explained.

Gina Riley and Jane Turner
Gina and her co-star Jane Turner prefer the quiet life these days.

Since the hit series,  Gina has only made a handful of TV appearances, including reprising her famous role as Kim Day in the 2012 movie Kath & Kimderella and 2022 miniseries Our Effluent Life: Kath & Kim.

Her limited TV credits over the past decade also includes appearances on ABC series Please Like Me and The Beautiful Lie along with sketch comedy show Open Slather.

sarah lasiello
Sarah Iasiello Senior Copy Editor

