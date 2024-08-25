Rebecca Gibney’s son follows in her footsteps

Rebecca Gibney was the toast of the town after being inducted into the TV Week Logie Awards Hall of Fame last week.

After four decades on our screens, the New Zealand-born Packed to the Rafters star was brought to tears as she was deservedly presented with the prestigious honour by her son, Zachary Bell.

Twenty-year-old Zac, who is studying acting at the Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School in Wellington, proved a chip off the old block as he took to the stage with poise and confidence to introduce his mum.

Bec was beyond thrilled to have son Zac by her side on her special night. (Credit: Getty)

“I feel so lucky to have been raised by someone with so much love to give and be guided through life watching her show so much kindness to everyone that she meets,” he told the packed auditorium.

Now, New Idea hears that industry insiders are scrambling to snap up the aspiring actor.

“With his family’s acting pedigree, Zachary Bell is already firmly on the radar of a number of Australian casting directors,” a TV insider tells New Idea.

“He’s young, he’s good looking and if he’s even half as talented as his legendary mum Rebecca, you can almost certainly expect big things from this rising star. Do not be surprised if he starts out soon on Neighbours or Home and Away, for example.”

Zac and dad Richard made a dapper pair! (Credit: Instagram)

Proud mum Rebecca, 59 ‒ who’s been married to Zac’s dad, production designer Richard Bell, for almost 20 years ‒ often takes to social media to rave about her son’s acting performances.

“I am so proud of you Zac,” she recently wrote. “You are such a wonderful actor but more importantly you are the most awesome human.”

A great launchpad for a career in the arts, many notable Kiwi actors have graduated from Toi Whakaari, including Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Alex Tarrant (NCIS: Hawai‘i), Leon Wadham (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Kerry Fox (Bay of Fires).

The proud mum often shares Zac’s accolades. (Credit: Instagram)

Bec admitted she was still on cloud nine the morning after her big win, calling the night “up there with one of the best”, in large part thanks to her son.

“To be inducted into the Hall of Fame has never been something I had even considered and to then witness not only so many dear friends saying so many incredible things, followed by my son – for all those that watched, you would have seen my reaction,” she posted on Instagram.

“I am such a proud Aussie/Kiwi girl right now and probably won’t come down from the clouds for a while.”