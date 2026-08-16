Sam Pang wins 2026 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award in a landslide!

NEED TO KNOW Sam Pang has won the 2026 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award !

! The popular host claimed the top gong over fellow nominees Ally Langdon, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Poh Ling Yeow, Robert Irwin and Todd Woodbridge.

Sam joins recent winners Lynne McGranger, Larry Emdur and Sonia Kruger in the exclusive Gold Logie club.

Advertisement

The 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards have come to a golden close, with Sam Pang taking home the final award of the night – the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian television!

With their victory, Sam cements their place in TV history, alongside showbiz legends and past recipients of the Gold Logie such as Bert Newton, Graham Kennedy, Denise Drysdale, Ray Martin and Kylie Minogue.

Sam was congratulated by fellow Gold Logie nominee and host Robert after finishing his speech. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who was nominated for the 2026 TV Week Gold Logie?

It was a close race to the finish, with Sam remaining the frontrunner in the days leading up to Aussie TV’s night of nights.

Advertisement

Also nominated this year were Ally Langdon, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Poh Ling Yeow, Robert Irwin and Todd Woodbridge.

As was the case with Sam, they all would have been a first-time winner of the Gold Logie.

Golden guys: Todd, Robert and Sam scrubbed up all right at the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Who was the frontrunner for the 2026 TV Week Gold Logie?

Heading into the ceremony, sportsbet.com.au had Sam as the favourite, slightly ahead of Robert and then Todd.

Sam was the sole representative for Channel Seven, which airs the TV WEEK Logie Awards and has dominated the Gold Logie category in recent times.

The last three Gold Logie winners – Lynne McGranger, Larry Emdur and Sonia Kruger – were all Seven personalities, raising eyebrows and a chorus of unfounded vote rigging claims.

Advertisement

Sam was recognised for his efforts hosting The Front Bar and the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards for Seven. He was also cited for his work on Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? and his eponymous talk show Sam Pang Tonight.

Network 10 had the biggest contingent in the category, securing nominations for Sam, MasterChef Australia judge Poh and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’s outgoing hosting duo Julia and Robert respectively.

Channel Nine was represented by Ally (A Current Affair and others) and Todd (Tipping Point and various tennis commentating gigs), while Muster Dogs and Back Roads host Lisa Millar flew the flag for the ABC.

Glamour girls: Poh, Lisa, Ally and Julia tied for best dressed! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Who were the other big 2026 Logie winners?

The first award of the night went to Tipping Point Australia, which won Best Entertainment Program.

Robert and Ally also won gongs for Most Popular Presenter and Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter respectively.

It was also a golden night for the ABC, with Muster Dogs, The Assembly and Goolagong taking home awards for the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, in a break from tradition, this year’s ceremony saw three inductees into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Deborah Mailman is the first First Nations person to be inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Actress Deborah Mailman, TV show A Country Practice and Andrew Denton were all honoured for their contributions to the Australian television industry.

Sources tell New Idea the decision to have multiple inductees was due to this year being the 70th anniversary of TV being launched in Australia.

“They wanted to do something really significant, since it is such a major milestone,” tells a source.

Advertisement

For more, save New Idea as your Preferred Source on Google here.