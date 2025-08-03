Lynne McGranger wins the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie!

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards have come to a dramatic close, with Lynne McGranger taking home the final award of the night – the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian television.

Advertisement

Going into the night, the Home and Away legend, who is leaving the show in the coming days, was the hot favourite to win the top gong.

Lynne takes the honour from Larry Emdur, who won the Gold Logie in 2024. Just minutes earlier Lynne won her first-ever Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

It was a golden night for Lynne, who took home to Logies. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who was nominated for the 2025 Gold Logie?

In her Gold Logie speech, Lynne, 72, paid tribute to her partner, Paul McWaters, their daughter Clancy and son-in-law Luke, her friends and her dear Home and Away colleagues.

Advertisement

She also acknowledged her fellow Gold Logie nominees: Ally Langdon, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Poh Ling Yeow, previous 2023 winner Sonia Kruger and previous two-time winner Hamish Blake.

“Before I forget, this is going to be pride of place next to my 1974 Wagga Wagga Drama Festival Best Actress,” Lynne began. “And it’s true, it’s absolutely true. That’s when I went, ‘This acting thing is kind of good! Maybe I will be better at it than I am at teaching’.

“I want to acknowledge all the other nominees, all the beautiful, fierce women of all ages. And I am the eldest! If you live as long as I do, it’s fantastic. And of course, lovely Hamish. You are a brave man, darl, thank you.”

She also gave a shout-out to her supportive fans and Home and Away viewers.

Advertisement

“To the fans, bloody hell! For all of you fans, and those of you who keep free-to-air television alive, please, keep on doing what you’re doing,” she continued.

A tearful Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart watched their Home and Away co-star accept the Gold. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who were the other big Logie winners?

The first award of the night went to The Voice, which won Best Entertainment Program. Guy Montgomery was crowned Most Popular New Talent while Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic both swapped the tennis courts for the winner’s room.

Jelena’s powerful documentary Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story took home Best Factual or Documentary Program while Tipping Point host Todd won Most Popular Presenter, beating out the likes of Hamish and Ricki-Lee.

Advertisement

Jelena thanked Todd in her speech – then he won moments later! (Credit: Getty)

While she didn’t win the Gold, Ally still nabbed the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter. She was also part of the Channel Nine team who won the Logie for Best Sports Coverage for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“To this incredible man right here, thank you,” Ally told Ray, who presented his namesake award. “I think a lot of us in this industry you are a big part why we got into it… Thank you so much for just showing and being that guiding light.”

ABC comedy Fisk won a total of five awards, including Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy for Aaron Chen and Kitty Flanagan, Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Glenn Butcher and Julia Zemiro, as well as Best Scripted Comedy Program.

Advertisement

Beloved Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski became only the fifth woman to be inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame. Currently receiving treatment for blood cancer, she gave a heartbreaking pre-recorded speech that left guests and viewers at home in tears.

Lynne, Poh and Julia stunned on the red carpet. (Credit: Getty)