Sam Pang doesn’t mince his words in his 2025 Logies monologue

You will definitely know Sam Pang for his work on Have you Been Paying Attention?, and also his monologues at the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Advertisement

This year marks his third time leading the show, and like usual, he did not hold back.

Get a recap of his speech below.

First, he commented on Jimmy Barnes’ performance of Working Class Man.

“I cant think of a song that has less of a connection to the people in this room tonight,” he joked.

Advertisement

“It is once again a huge honour to be your host tonight, and its inspiring world in as much turmoil as it is right now, that as an industry have not wavered in our commitment and bravery in coming together tonight to honour ourselves.”

Sam Pang is known for his roasts at the TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

“This is my third time hosting so hopefully that’s enough Kerri-Anne Kennerley to stop calling me Ahn Do,” he continued.

He then praised the success of Aussie shows, including Bluey.

Advertisement

“Bluey is massive in the United States and is officially the watched America, just ahead of a school shooting safety video.”

“I’d like to point that there’s a new award this year the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter, of course named after the legend Ray Martin. A journalist for over 60 years, even at the age of 80, he remains one of this country’s most inquisitive minds, Ray is always asking questions.

“Even tonight, I saw him on the red carpet and he asked me, ‘Sam, Where am I?’ Ray and have a great night, rest in peace,” he quipped, which made Ray chuckled.

Sam Pang did nor

Advertisement

Married at First Sight

“This season MAFS was criticised for breaching ethical standards – producers strongly defending themselves saying every contestant had to undergo a Mental Health evaluation, an STI test and IQ test – and if they failed all of those, they were on … We all know MAFS is famous for its debaucherous dinner parties – never miss a Sunday night, and Ive actually got an idea for next season – I think they should cast the mushroom lady as the caterer.”

Sam Pang had plenty to say about The Project. (Credit: Channel 10)

After 16 years, a television institution, The Project, aired its last episode in June. An amazing run. It undoubtedly delivered news differently – where else could you get updates on the war in Syria… From Dave Hughes. Channel Ten replaced The Project with 10News+, which is like the Titanic replaced with the OceanGate Submarine.

Sonia Kruger. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Dissing Sonia Kruger’s famous speech

“Sonia Kruger is nominated again. Last year Larry Emdur famously promised that if he won, he’d have the names of the other gold nominees tattooed on his behind. This year, Sonia has promised that if she wins, shell deliver a coherent speech,” Sam said.

The camera then panned to Sonia, who mouthed “I can’t promise anything” to the camera.

Advertisement