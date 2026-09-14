“Sting of rejection”: Lauren Newton lays bare struggle of making mum friends

During any life stage, genuine friendships are a lifeline. But when you’re deep in the parenting trenches, social connections aren’t just nice to have – they’re what keep you sane.

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Putting yourself out there can feel vulnerable, so give yourself grace, hold onto those who matter and let the rest go.

It can be wonderful to have babies at the same time as our existing friends, but sometimes timelines just don’t match up – and making new connections as a mum can be more challenging than expected.

Even as an adult, it can feel overwhelming trying to socialise at mothers’ groups and playgrounds. And once school begins, it’s certainly not effortless for everyone to fall into a clique of mum (or dad) friends.

Patti’s been a big support during Lauren’s journey through motherhood. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

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Friendships can come in seasons, and that’s okay

When you scroll through social media and see groups of mums heading off on joint family trips or lavish girls’ getaways, it’s easy to feel a sting of rejection or wonder what you’re missing.

But I have come to realise that everyone’s tribe looks different, and those connections often come in seasons.

Friends enter our lives, stay for a chapter and sometimes move on – and that’s completely fine.

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I may not be planning a mums’ trip anytime soon, but if I’m honest, I wouldn’t want to be away from my kids and family anyway.

I count myself lucky to have my closest friends at home, and as long as I have some social interaction here and there, I don’t really need much else.

Lauren’s mum, partner, and kids are her best friends for life. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

I’ve got myself a household of built-in best friends for life

Mothers’ group gave me others to share those early days with, where we were all learning together.

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But beyond that, my support came from my best friend Mum, my partner in crime Matt and now a bunch of besties that fight over me all day.

Yes, we need to share stories, get advice or sometimes have a vent, but it doesn’t mean that we need lifelong, glued-to-the-hip, forever-friends to get through life’s challenges.

If I don’t instantly click with every mum at the school gate, no harm done. There are a couple I’ve connected with along the way, and even if I don’t see them much, when I do, it’s like no time has passed.

We might not be planning a Bali trip, but a takeaway coffee suits fine.

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