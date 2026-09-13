“He’s using you for fame!” Friends warn Jennifer Aniston over Jim Curtis romance

NEED TO KNOW Jennifer Aniston recently interviewed her boyfriend, life coach Jim Curtis, on stage.

recently interviewed her boyfriend, life coach on stage. The joint appearance was to help promote his new book, The Book of Possibility, to a sold-out crowd.

to a sold-out crowd. According to reports, Jen’s close friends are worried he is capitalising on Jen’s status to boost his own profile.

The couple were first linked while on holiday in Mallorca in July 2025 then Jen confirmed their romance on Instagram in November with a photo celebrating Jim’s 50th.

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When Jennifer Aniston appeared on stage with boyfriend Jim Curtis in New York City on September 2, it was her most public declaration yet that the relationship is serious.

Jen interviewed hypnotist and wellness author Jim about his new book, The Book of Possibility. She told the sold-out crowd she was confronting her “deep fear” of public speaking to host the 30-minute chat, but added that she’d managed her pre-show nerves by taking “five, deep, deep breaths”.

That Jen, 57, had even agreed to appear at the event “raised eyebrows” among her close-knit circle of friends.

“The fact that she was willing to use her name and presence to help promote and sell Jim’s product is on a whole new level for Jen,” a Hollywood insider tells New Idea exclusively.

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With Jen in attendance, Jim’s event sold out. (Credit: Supplied)

“No one is questioning her right to support her man, but it’s just not like Jen at all to let her fame be ‘used’ like this.”

Our source adds that there can be no doubt that the majority of the almost 1000-strong audience “were there to see Jen, not Jim”.

Some of Jen’s friends feel Jim put her in an awkward position by either asking her to appear on stage with him, or letting her do so.

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“There is worry that Jim is taking advantage of her – no matter how in love they are – because you cannot deny that she is way more famous than he is,” our source adds.

Courteney will always look out for her girlfriend. (Credit: Backgrid)

While her closest pals, which include Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, have not spoken out publicly on Jen’s relationship, they have accepted Jim into their inner circle. They’ve all enjoyed dinners and holidays together since Jen and Jim went public with their relationship.

“It’s a delicate situation for all of Jen’s closest friends,” our source adds.

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“They are happy that she has found love with Jim, but some of them worry that she’s losing sight of her own identity and wrapping herself up in his.”

Jen and Jim were first spotted together on holiday in Mallorca in July 2025. Jen then confirmed that they were an item when she shared a photograph on Instagram, in honour of Jim’s 50th birthday, in November.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she captioned that snap. That same month, Jen told Elle that Jim was “quite extraordinary”, but added he was “very normal and very kind”. Since then, the relationship has flourished to the point that marriage buzz has begun.

Jen met her pals for dinner in LA days before the event. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Despite her evident happiness, Jen “understands her friends’ reservations about Jim, even if she doesn’t agree with them”, our source says.

“She knows they only want the best for her – but she’s also adamant that there is no need to worry.”

According to reports, when Jen left the stage after the event, Jim urged the audience to cheer loudly so that she “might be convinced to do another public event”.

It was a throwaway comment, but, our source says, “Jen’s friends took note.”

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If she steps even further outside of her comfort zone with Jim, our source adds, “they’ll have more to say.”