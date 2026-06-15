Why Jen Aniston is desperate for her new man to meet Brad Pitt ASAP

NEED TO KNOW Jennifer Aniston ‘s recent comments about Brad Pitt have reignited interest in their close friendship.

‘s recent comments about have in their close friendship. An insider claims Jennifer is keen for a double date with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis , and Brad’s partner, Ines de Ramon .

with her boyfriend, , and Brad’s partner, . The source says Jennifer now thinks of Brad as a “long-lost brother” and believes a group catch-up would be a positive step.

and believes a group catch-up would be a positive step. While Jim is reportedly open to the idea, he’s said to be cautious given Jennifer’s past heartbreak following her split from Brad.

Advertisement

Here at New Idea, we think that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are showing other Hollywood exes how it’s done – by cutting out all the drama, and being friends.

Something that many couples in Hollywood could take as a blueprint.

When Jennifer spoke about her ex-husband Brad Pitt during her Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ interview with Lisa Kudrow, it signalled, yet again, that the former couple are on very good terms.

“Jen is very deliberate about what she says publicly, and she knew exactly what message she was sending by speaking so warmly about Brad,” a Hollywood insider tells New Idea exclusively.

Advertisement

During the chat, Jen, 57, reminisced fondly about her then-husband Brad’s appearance on Friends in 2001.

Lisa and Jen spoke about Brad during their catch-up. (Credit: Instagram).

She recalled it was “funny” and that the A-list movie stars who made guest appearances on the series “were afraid of the audience”.

Our source says, “It was her way of showing that there are no lingering hard feelings and she’s genuinely happy for him” – a great insight into how she wants to keep things amicable, and we’re here for it.

Advertisement

The thaw between Brad, 62, and Jen is now so complete, our source says that Jen is pushing for a double dinner date with her current beau, Jim Curtis, and Brad and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

“In an ideal scenario they’d meet up at a restaurant or her favourite bar in West Hollywood, somewhere like Sunset Tower or the San Vicente Bungalow, for a secret night out,” our source says.

“Jen thinks it’s time for them all to meet up because, these days, she thinks of Brad like a long-lost brother. She doesn’t want to squander what could and should be a warm friendship between them.”

Brad appeared in a 2001 episode of Friends. (Credit: Getty Images).

Advertisement

In 1998, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were introduced by their agents and began dating shortly afterwards – making their relationship public in 1999 when they appeared together at a concert by Sting in New York.

The couple got married in July 2000 in a lavish ceremony in Malibu – before divorcing five years later in 2005.

While many couldn’t heal from such a public split, both Brad and Jen moved through the break-up gracefully.

For many years after the divorce, Brad and Jennifer had limited public interaction.

In 2019, Brad attended Jennifer’s 50th birthday celebration, sparking reports that they had reconnected as friends.

Advertisement

Then, in 2020, they shared a warm backstage moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which quickly went viral.

The pair have since both found love elsewhere.

Brad began dating jeweller Ines, 33, in 2022 while Jen went public with hypnotherapist Jim, 50, in July 2025.

“Jen is convinced Jim and Brad would hit it off, but it will only happen if and when Jim – and Ines – are comfortable with the idea,” our source says.

Advertisement

They add that it could happen at some point soon – on a few conditions.

Ines and Brad met through a mutual pal in 2022. (Credit: Getty Images).

“Jim is a secure guy, and he’s open to the idea,” the source shares.

“But he is wary too. He knows firsthand how much pain Jen went through when her marriage to Brad ended – and he was so public with Angelina Jolie – so he’s wanting to pump the brakes on a dinner date just for now.”

Advertisement

Jen is prepared to wait, though, our source adds, as “she would never force Jim or disrespect him, but she’s convinced that ultimately this would be a positive thing for them all.”

With talk that Brad could soon propose to Ines, “Jen’s keen that they all get to know one another better before that happens,” our source adds.

Jen’s been seeing Jim for over a year. (Credit: Instagram).

A potential dinner date wouldn’t be the first time Jen has interacted with Brad since their marriage ended.

Advertisement

He was a guest at her 50th birthday party in 2019, and they hugged backstage at the SAG Awards in 2020.

At the Golden Globes in the same year, Brad called Jen “a good friend”.

“Everything that happened between them is water under the bridge,” our source says.

“Jen is convinced that a couples’ catch-up is just the next step.

Advertisement